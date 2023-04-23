Parents of elementary students at W.C. Abney Elementary School in Mableton, Georgia, are outraged after a field trip to the historic Mable House. During the trip, third-grade students were exposed to an interactive lesson about the antebellum South and the social nuances of Georgia during the Civil War. The lesson included holding up signs with dollar amounts signifying the value of human life in the slave trade.
School officials canceled trips to the plantation indefinitely, claiming they were not pleased with how the lesson was presented to the class. The principal of the school took action after an African-American parent contacted the school. The administrator insisted that graphic descriptions of American history be omitted in future visits to the Mable House.
Mable House has contended that no student was asked to pretend to be an enslaved person during the activity. They also claim that this is the first time a complaint has been made about this lesson, which they believe was taught by a Black person with care and tenderness.
However, one mother, Gladese Cleaves, a Black woman, was very upset by the lesson. According to Cleaves, her daughter, along with a few of her classmates, held the bill of sale placards used in the lesson and stood as if on an auction block. The students were then compared to the cost of luxury automobiles.
The Paulding County School District, where the school is located, released a statement saying that the lesson was altered with the intention to isolate and embarrass the students based on their race. The district claimed that the lesson damaged the relationship between the district and the historic landmark. As a result, the district will no longer use the Mabel House as a field trip for students at any of their schools and canceled the trips previously scheduled for the remainder of the school year.
A statement from the Cobb County Government, which is leasing the Mable House property, stood by the storyteller. The storyteller is African American and has been working with the non-profit that runs the Mable House for years without any complaints. She presents her lessons in a sensitive manner.
The Mable House is a 180-year-old plantation plain house that sits on the remaining 16 acres of the original 400-acre farm owned by the Mable family that founded Mableton. The Mable House was built by 11 enslaved Africans and Robert Mable, the Scottish immigrant who owned them. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Mable House was also a hospital during the Civil War and has been restored to its original 1890s condition with period furniture.