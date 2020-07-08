State Rep. Shevrin Jones (D-101) of Broward County tested positive last week for COVID-19. The elected-official known to friends and constituents as ‘Shev’ has since chronicled his coronavirus experience on video and shared via social media. On Monday, July 6 he posted an entry titled, ‘#ShevCovidDiary Day 5.’
“Dear Governor DeSantis, I would not direct this video to you if I did not believe it was needed. Know that this is not a call-out; this is a call-in to what I am going through and hopefully, me being a spokesperson for others who are going through what I’m going through.”
Amidst his campaign for state senator representing district 35, Jones offered The Miami Times an exclusive interview that affirmed his serious tone and a distinct posture for change.
“I want [DeSantis] to take a look at what I’ve been dealing with for the past seven or eight days, so he can put a face with it to know it’s really not a game,” said Jones who followed his social media action with a press release calling on the Gov. to mandate masks statewide.
“This is not a partisan or political issue – it’s a matter of public health,” Jones stated. “While there are several Florida municipalities that have issued mask guidance, too many people are still not taking this pandemic seriously as cases continue to rise.
Public health experts agree: coronavirus transmission rates will decline if people wear masks correctly and maintain proper distance from others.”
Rep. Jones also demanded that the Gov. fix the contact tracing system immediately. “The Florida Dept. of Health is working with the resources they have and can only put more bodies at the Dept. through an order from the governor,” he stated in a release.
Rep. Jones expounded upon his contact tracing experience and told The Miami Times,
“The contact tracing phone call I got from the Dept. of Health is a joke. The person who called me was very lackluster in her questioning; she did not know what to ask. Her phone disconnected and she never called me back, so if they’re saying they’re doing contact tracing, that is a bunch of crap. If I get treated like that, I can only imagine that the entire system is a total wash.”
Following a ‘safer-at-home’ order that began March 30 for South Florida, most of the state entered phase one of reopening May 4. Miami-Dade and Broward counties entered phase one on May 18 which limited restaurants and retailers to 25% occupancy, In early June, South Florida joined the rest of the state and transitioned into phase two and experienced a significant, statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think we should have really taken a deep listen to the experts in what we should have done and how we opened the state,” said Rep. Jones. “ We did it way too quickly.”
Jones admitted he spent time with close friends, participated in community events and didn’t always wear a mask.
“I take full responsibility, and I want people to please learn from my mistake and know that we must take this seriously,” said Rep. Jones and disagreed with officials who blame the spike in COVID-19 cases on young people.
“Let’s not use young people as our scapegoat,” he said. “It’s young, old, everyone is doing the same thing, not being as vigilant as they should.”
Family members of Jones are also affected. “My brother just got tested,” Jones shared. “He’s extremely sick, and we’re very concerned about him because he’s going on day three with a temperature and the results haven’t come back yet.”
Jones said Florida’s next move should be to offer testing to everyone, since many could be asymptomatic and carrying COVID-19 antibodies but not know it.
“They probably feel bad,” he said, “But there are different reasons why they are not [getting tested] – they have to work, they have children at home, they have all these barriers. Some people just don’t have access to testing.”
Access to testing comes down to the federal and state governments. According to Jones, Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management is working extremely hard along with other members to place testing locations in our district. However, the federal government is not supporting those efforts.
“The problem is that as long as we have leadership who speak against getting tested, we’re going to find individuals who follow the President, and they don’t get tested,” Rep. Jones explained. “These are the people who are probably infecting others, so until we can make sure everyone has access to testing, we’ll stay here at square one.”
As for his state senate campaign, the 36-year-old millennial is not letting COVID-19 stop him, and his strong social media presence is ongoing.
“We put a lot of work in prior to me getting to this point, knowing that election day is in 43 days,” said Jones. “We do have a full digital program, and we have our mail program that’s starting this week, so we’re trucking forward.