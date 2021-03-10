District 5 Miami City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson is out of the hospital after spending more than a week at Jackson Memorial struggling with COVID-19.
When The Miami Times caught up with Watson Tuesday afternoon via text, he didn’t know if he would be able to attend tomorrow’s commission meeting, even virtually.
“I’m out of the hospital and feeling better one day at a time. At the doctor now and cannot say until he weighs in on what happens next,” wrote Watson.
Watson took his place on the dais in November 2020 after being selected by commission members to fill the seat vacated by Keon Hardemon, who won election to Miami-Dade County Commission District 3.