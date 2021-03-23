A new initiative is calling on a Catholic order of priests to own up to its dark past linking slavery to the Church and higher education.
The Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation, founded by the GU272 Descendants Association and Jesuits from the Society of Jesus religious order, was formed after its acting president — Joseph Stewart — thought to inquire about his past after reading an article produced by The New York Times in 2016.
The article revealed that Jesuits at Georgetown University — the oldest Catholic institution of higher learning located in Washington D.C. — relied on plantations and slaves to finance the school’s operations and even held a slave auction organized by early presidents in 1838 from slave donations made by wealthy parishioners, and ending in 272 enslaved women, children and men sold to plantation owners in Louisiana. It generated nearly $3.3 million in today’s dollars.
Once Stewart found out his ancestors were a part of the auction, he petitioned the Vatican through a letter to support creating a foundation focused on helping descendants move forward.
He then met with leaders of the Jesuit Society to discuss a partnership between descendants of the enslaved and those with ancestors who were slave owners to promote healing and racial reconciliation across the country.
With a mission to accelerate racial healing, justice and equality in America, the foundation supports the education aspirations of descendants by calling on institutions that profited from slavery to be accountable for their actions. The founders intended to address the past and move forward by creating opportunities for substantial investment to uplift other descendants instead of seeking individual cash settlements.
Now, in an attempt to make amends, the Jesuits have vowed to raise $100 million for the descendants of the enslaved people it once owned with an additional $1 billion going towards scholarships for descendants.
Though the move is not labeled as reparations since the funding will go directly to the foundation as opposed to individual people, leaders from the Church participating in the initiative see it as a major step towards truth and reconciliation and an important contribution to previous conversations about ways the Church can atone for its past.
In a statement to the university, Georgetown president John DeGioia, said the school would commit to repair the past and align its Catholic tradition to the fight for justice.
In 2019, a student-led proposal was passed by the university's undergraduate students to create a fund for descendants via a $27.20 fee per semester.