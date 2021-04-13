Believed to be the first South Florida municipality to do so, the City of North Miami Beach recently unanimously voted to declare Juneteenth an official citywide, paid holiday.
"I applaud the city's leadership for the example they have set by recognizing this important day in our collective American journey. North Miami Beach has set a standard that I hope other local governments follow," said Stephen Hunter Johnson, chair of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board.
Juneteenth is an annual day of recognition observing the end of slavery in the U.S. It commemorates the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, which was thought to be in the deepest part of the former Confederacy.
Florida has actually marked its own Emancipation Day on May 20, when the first recorded emancipation celebration was held in Tallahassee in 1867, according to Althemese Barnes, founder and executive director of the John Gilmore Riley Center/Museum for African American History & Culture in Florida's capitol.
Neither the end of slavery nor the war were confirmed until Union troops arrived in each locality to deliver the news, with a slow ripple effect from east to west.
Since 2002, there has been a May 20 commemoration in Tallahassee on the steps of the Knott House, where Union Gen. Edward M. McCook and some of the United States Colored Troops arrived in Tallahassee to read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Barnes says there was pushback.
"There were still seven states in rebellion (at that time), including Florida," she pointed out in a 2019 Orlando Weekly article.
In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday. There continues to be a movement to make it a national day of acknowledgment.