The public corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, and his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, continued into its second day of deliberations. The 12-person jury is deciding the fate of the defendants, who are charged with soliciting campaign donations from major donors and grantmaking nonprofits and illegally using the funds for personal expenses. Gillum faces additional charges of lying to the FBI about a "Hamilton" ticket and other gifts he allegedly received from undercover agents in New York.
The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, deliberated for about four hours on Friday and eight hours on Monday, with deliberations set to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The complex case involves numerous text messages, emails, financial documents, and wiretapped conversations. Both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks opted not to testify during the trial.
Throughout the deliberations, the jury asked several questions, including one about Count 1 in the indictment, which concerns the false statements charge against Gillum. They inquired whether they needed more than one false statement to convict, to which U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor responded that they did not. The jury also requested a table of contents for the evidence, but Judge Winsor explained that none was available.
The jury's questions offered some insight into their thought process, such as when they asked whether they could find one defendant guilty of wire fraud and not the other. Judge Winsor confirmed that they could indeed find one guilty and the other not guilty. This question left lawyers and defendants speculating about the possible verdict.
Federal prosecutors are hoping to secure their fourth and fifth convictions in Operation Capital Currency, the FBI's long-running undercover probe into public corruption in Tallahassee. The outcome of the trial remains uncertain as the jury continues to deliberate.