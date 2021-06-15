cava on bike

Local elected leaders rode through town on their bicycles Sunday, June 13, with representatives from VAX305 and Break the Cycle to spread the word about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

It was all part of the “Ride for a Cause” initiative established by Break the Cycle, a Black cycling club that rides for local causes and brings more awareness to public health in communities of color.

man on bike for cause

VAX305 is a local public health initiative in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and The Florida Department of Health, aimed at providing fact-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine to support education and awareness of its safety and effectiveness.

Event participants included Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Reps. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) and Marie Woodson (D-Miami), and Maurice Hanks, founder of Break the Cycle.