Local elected leaders rode through town on their bicycles Sunday, June 13, with representatives from VAX305 and Break the Cycle to spread the word about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
It was all part of the “Ride for a Cause” initiative established by Break the Cycle, a Black cycling club that rides for local causes and brings more awareness to public health in communities of color.
VAX305 is a local public health initiative in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and The Florida Department of Health, aimed at providing fact-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine to support education and awareness of its safety and effectiveness.
Event participants included Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Reps. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) and Marie Woodson (D-Miami), and Maurice Hanks, founder of Break the Cycle.