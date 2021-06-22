The Miami Foundation has awarded an additional $1 million in grants from its Racial Equity Fund to 19 Black-led and Black-serving organizations advancing racial equity and social justice. The investments will strengthen both what the latest grantees do individually, as well as they can achieve together. All have a history of combating systemic racism, inequity and injustice to create long-term change.
In June 2020, the foundation launched The Racial Equity Fund to mobilize resources and invest in tackling racism to build a more just and equitable Miami. Together with 120 donors and partners, it has multiplied its initial investment tenfold to provide support for organizations and individuals on the ground.
“These groups have been fighting for change long before the string of racial injustice events of 2020,” said Charisse Grant, senior vice president and strategy advisor. ”This effort underscores a vision held by so many Miamians – that we must build community-rooted power and achieve change, not for the moment, but for the long-term.”
This fourth investment round prioritized groups with Black leadership, roots in Black communities and a clear focus on community power to change systems that hold racial inequity in place. They include:
· Family Action Movement Network
· Fanm Saj
· Florida Memorial University – Social Justice Institute
· Florida Student Power Network
· Power U Center for Social Change
· S.O.U.L. Sisters Leadership Collective
· Struggle for Miami’s Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH)
· The Roots Collective
· WeCount!
Prior to these latest grants, the fund executed three rounds of awards. The first came in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd to quickly support organizations on the front lines of the protests. The next came in August 2020 and focused on individual awardees ages 17-81 demonstrating unique activism for equity and justice. In April of this year, the foundation made 10 grants to arts organizations and artists catalyzing change around racial equity, social justice and cultural identity.
“One year after the creation of The Racial Equity Fund, we are excited to deepen our commitment,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “This wasn’t a momentary pledge of support from our foundation but a strong intent to fuel systemic change.”