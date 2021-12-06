A 15-year-old faces a felony charge after posting a threat against Miami Senior High School online, Miami-Dade Schools police shared on Facebook Monday morning.
The student has been charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
Over the past few days, police have been investigating several social media threats against various Miami-Dade County schools.
The original threat against Miami Senior High was altered by other people and reposted online to look like the threat was made against several other schools, police said.
Though the threats against the other schools appear to be unfounded, there is additional police presence at several schools while the investigation is ongoing.
"Any act that disrupts the educational environment, depletes police resources and causes unnecessary stress on students, families and employees will result in severe consequences," police said.
The threats made in Miami-Dade County came in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan. A 15-year-old student at Oxford High School killed four students and injured seven other people, including one teacher, on Nov. 30.