Two kids are among four people who were shot at a home in the Miami area early Sunday morning.
Police in Miami-Dade County are looking for a gunman who fired shots after an argument broke out at a home on Pierce Street just north of Southwest 152nd Avenue around 2 a.m., WPLG was among the first to report.
Detectives told the news outlet the victims included a 4-year-old, 6-year-old and two adults, one man and one woman.
The woman and children were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, as the man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. All are expected to survive.
Police did not have a suspect in custody as of 9:45 a.m.