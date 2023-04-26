Miami Dade College has received a $20 million gift from Citadel, a Miami-based investment firm, to increase access and opportunity for its students. Citadel’s gift is the largest single philanthropic gift in the college’s history.
The announcement was made by Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin at MDC’s commencement ceremony April 22.
According to a press release issued Monday by the college, the gift will be used to establish the Griffin Scholarship Fund, which will provide access to a high-quality college education for all qualifying students graduating from high schools in Miami-Dade County.
Through the fund, students will receive needed resources, such as tuition assistance, books, tutors and career coaches. It will also facilitate study abroad opportunities, emergency funds and additional wraparound services, including help transferring to top universities upon the completion of an associate degree.
Madeline Pumariega, the college’s president, called the gift “transformative” for MDC and the students it serves.
“We are deeply grateful to Ken Griffin for this historic gift,” she said. “The Griffin Scholarship Fund will transform countless lives in our community and accelerate our mission to ensure that every student has a path to economic mobility.”
Half of MDC students are the first in their families to go to college and more than half are from low-income households. Fifteen percent of MDC’s student body identifies as Black.
When it comes to promoting students’ economic mobility, MDC ranks first out of 28 Florida public colleges, according to the college, which also claims to award more associate degrees and industry certifications than any other college in the nation.
Griffin says he wants to help as many people reach their educational goals as possible.
“Miami Dade College is the on-ramp to the American dream for tens of thousands of Floridians each year. By empowering students with vital skills and creating lifelong learners, MDC transforms lives,” he said. “It is an honor to support such an important institution in our community.”
Griffin is among the country’s leading philanthropists who has long been a supporter of high-quality education. He has backed high-impact tutoring programs and funded scholarships that have supported thousands of low-income and first-generation college students.
As schools were forced to close their doors and shift to remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffin helped convene public and private partners to provide free high-speed broadband access to more than 400,000 low-income students across Chicago and Miami, and supported national initiatives aimed at closing the internet affordability gap for more than 18 million households across America.