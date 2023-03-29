The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is launching its disparity study to monitor social-economic conditions throughout the county by first hearing from residents.
The process is being called the “Transformation 305 Listening Tour,” designed for residents to share their perspectives on various social-economic issues in their communities. The first listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Arcola Lakes Branch Library, located at 8240 NW Seventh Ave. in Miami. More sessions are scheduled throughout the county.
“During these sessions, participants will talk, and we will listen. We need their honest feedback on various social-economic issues. Our future depends on it,” said Bill Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director, in a written statement.
MDEAT, an agency that seeks to increase the participation of Black residents in the county’s economic growth, conducts disparity studies every 10 years.
The goal is to better understand the full landscape of residents’ quality of life and the plight of the business community, and to identify ways to increase the participation of Black residents in the county’s economic growth. The results are then used to craft the disparity study and inform the agency’s legislative agenda, economic development initiatives and programs, and community partnerships.