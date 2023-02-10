St. Thomas University has renamed its law school after famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose law firm made a $1 million donation to the university. The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law was unveiled Feb. 8, making it the first law school in the nation named after a practicing Black attorney.
Crump and other high-profile community figures such as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and actor Will Smith were present for the facility’s unveiling and congratulated Crump on this historic achievement. Smith is among the many investors who donated a total of more than $3 million to the university to support the name change.
The university honors the attorney for his work on high-profile civil rights-related cases, such as representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and now Tyre Nichols. Crump recently threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Advanced Placement African American Studies course ban on behalf of three Florida high school students.
According to David A. Armstrong, the president of St. Thomas University, naming the law school after Crump will function as a bridge between law enforcement, legal professionals and local communities.
“It is a privilege to be a part of the St. Thomas University legacy through the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. We have come such a long way in the journey to equality, but we are not there yet,” said Crump. “The future changemakers and civil justice leaders that will matriculate from St. Thomas will soon be passed the torch from today’s civil rights icons and I have every confidence that they will meet the moment.”
Family members in Crump’s former cases were also present in the crowd to thank him for his help and to acknowledge the security and closure he brought them.
St. Thomas officials announced during the ceremony they would be breaking ground on a brand-new Benjamin L. Crump College of Law building, but have yet to specify a completion date.