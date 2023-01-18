The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project celebrated a 30-year milestone with its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast – hosted in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in this country nearly three years ago – on Jan. 16.
The breakfast introduced the foundation’s first national spokesperson, actor and activist Omari Hardwick, as he offered advice to the 50 Wilson scholars. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband and second gentleman, Greg Emhoff, was also present among many local luminaries.
The foundation’s annual breakfast is its largest fundraising event of the year, celebrating the legacy of civil rights leader King while raising money to provide college scholarships for underserved young men in the program. The event drew nearly 2,000 people from organizations throughout the county, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and many county commissioners.
The 5000 Role Models program was founded by Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson in 1993 for Black boys in Miami-Dade to further their education and mold them into community leaders.
Wilson, a veteran of Miami-Dade County’s public school system and a former principal, wanted to push young Black boys with poor grades and behavioral issues toward a better path. The program has grown to include young Hispanic men and other Florida counties.
“I’ve been retired for 20 years from Miami-Dade County schools, but I continue to work for Miami-Dade County schools. The only difference is I do it now without a salary,” Wilson said to the crowd.
While making house calls as a former teacher and principal, Wilson realized positive male role models were missing in the lives of boys she was trying to help. It's what led to her forming the 500 Role Models program, which grew exponentially and was eventually renamed accordingly.
“When I started, everybody said ‘she doesn’t know what she is talking about because she’s a woman.’ But I was given a chance, and it has blossomed to send thousands and thousands of children to college,” said the congresswoman. “We have superintendents here who helped me go into offices at night and steal paper, so it took this whole school district and all of the school board members here to get it going.”
Members of the foundation, such as Steven Gallon III, Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member, and Superintendent Jose Dotres, thanked Wilson for the decades of contributions her foundation and work have made for local youth, especially for providing disadvantaged young men the opportunity to attend college free of debt.
“For 30 years, we’ve been blessed with the leadership, the legacy and the love of our Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who recognized the spirit of Martin Luther King, not simply the possibilities of this community, but recognized the possibility of our young men here,” said Gallon.
Levine Cava recognized the work Wilson and her supporters have accomplished by awarding the foundation $201,000 as a gesture of the county's continued support.
“I used to represent children in the school system that needed help and this woman was out there on the front lines coming up with solutions because she had a dream,” said Levine Cava, who went on to say that Wilson's program has “lifted not just thousands of young people” but families and the community as well.
The scholarship breakfast inducted local leaders to the foundation as mentors, to provide future generations of Wilson scholars someone to turn to in times of strife and doubt. Mentors included North Miami Beach City Commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond and Michael Joseph, and the first Black U.S. district attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Markenzy Lapointe, among many others.
Wilson presented honors to Ellery and Johnny Brown, parents of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Emhoff and Phillip Davis, Bahamian prime minister. Other honorees in attendance were former school superintendents Octavio Visiedo and Roger Cuevas, and former Congressman Kendrick Meek.
Davis later received a key to the county from Levine Cava – along with a congressional honor from Wilson – and acknowledged the accomplishments of the honorees who joined him on stage. He congratulated the Wilson scholars and other young men of 5000 Role Models for their courage in joining the program.
“You are the bravest of us all. I know what it is like to be underestimated (not just) because of the color of one’s skin or where you come from, but your circumstances,” said Davis. “You are defined by the choices you make, and when you overcome the obstacles in your path, you’ll have the extraordinary power that comes from knowing you have the strength to stare down adversity and keep going.”
Levine Cava presented additional keys to the county to Wilson and Hardwick. Hardwick, who Wilson calls her “gifted son,” received official garments from Wilson – whom he affectionately calls “Mama Freddy” – to wear when he is representing the foundation while traveling. He called the Wilson scholars in the crowd on stage with him as he delivered the final speech of the day.
“Raise your hand, young men, if you felt like there’s a moment in your life where you felt that no one saw you. Look out into the crowd. Everyone sees you now,” said Hardwick. “You can ask Congresswoman Frederica 'Mama Freddy' Wilson, all these honorees, all the big brothers, that any young man that gets one person to see them, let alone close to 2000, that young man can do anything.”