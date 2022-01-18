For the second year in a row, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project’s annual breakfast honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. occurred virtually – but it was no less prestigious than in previous years.
On MLK Day Jan. 17, a variety of legends and leaders came together to congratulate the mentorship program’s 2022 graduates and to honor the late civil rights icon. Among them were the Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson Sr., Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts Jr., and award-winning CNN anchor Don Lemon and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who served as co-hosts of the event.
5000 Role Models was founded by Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson for at-risk youth in 1993, when it was originally named the 500 African American Male Role Models of Excellence. Today, the program serves 8,000 students ages 9-19 in Miami-Dade County.
At this year’s breakfast, 37 graduates were recognized as recipients of the Wilson Scholarship, named after the congresswoman and former school board member herself. During the event, Wilson referred to 2022 as “the year of Black men and boys.”
“We do this on Dr. King’s birthday – the drum major for justice, the drum major for peace – as we say ‘Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday to you, Dr. King,’” she said.
Wilson was introduced by toastmaster and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, who told the story of a time when a boy cried to Wilson, then the principal of Skyway Elementary School in Miami Gardens, begging to remain a student of hers and doubting his ability to move on without her care. The event inspired Wilson’s commitment to creating a mentorship program for minority boys and young men.
McGhee is a 5000 Role Models of Excellence alumnus himself. He says the program shaped his life and helped him achieve all that he is known for today. Without it, he says, he doesn’t know where he’d be.
That view was mirrored by the project’s current class, including 2022 Wilson scholar Lawrence Stampino-Strain of Coral Gables Senior High School, who shared his own appraisal for the program during the breakfast.
“My experience with 5000 Role Models has taught me leadership skills, shown me the importance of brotherhood, and exposed me to many opportunities for growth and development,” he said.
Also serving as toastmasters were Miami-Dade County Commissioner Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III and the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president for communications and community affairs, Jason Jenkins. They were joined by a series of “firsts,” including the Miami Herald’s first Black executive editor, Monica Richardson; Gen. William Walker, the first Black Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. House of Representatives; Michael Finney, the first Black president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council; and Troy Vincent, the NFL’s first Black executive vice president of football operations.
Singer Rochelle Lightfoot, also known as the “Sweetheart of Song,” gave her renditions of 20th-century classics “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “What About the Children?” throughout the 90-minute event. Actor/rapper Common and singer John Legend closed the program with a performance of their own song, “Glory.”
Overlaying that final performance was a series of pictures ranging from civil rights protests in the 1950s and ’60s to others reflecting demonstrations triggered by global outrage over the death of George Floyd in 2020 – images that immediately followed and illustrated Sharpton’s remarks.
“I want young Black boys to see us fighting for George Floyd, for Ahmaud Arbery, for Daunte Wright,” Sharpton said, “because it sends a subliminal message to them that they’re worth fighting for.”
“So when you see me out there marching,” he added, “I’m sending a message to the justice system, but I’m also sending a message to you, saying ‘You matter, you’re of value, and you are going to be the ones that grow up and reshape the world.’”