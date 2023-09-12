While thousands attended the 9/11 day of remembrance at ground zero in lower Manhattan Monday, including Vice President Kamala Harris, dozens gathered in Miramar, Fla., for a solemn tribute to the fallen.
The event was also a source of pride for the city, which successfully obtained two steel columns salvaged from the ruins of the Twin Towers with the permission of the New York Port Authority to create a permanent memorial to one of America’s worst tragedies. The columns were unveiled Monday at Miramar Regional Park.
Plans for Miramar’s memorial were first announced two years ago on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
“It’s an honor to support our Miramar Fire Department, who sought for years to find a home for our city’s 9/11 memorial,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam in a written statement. “A fitting tribute was needed to immortalize the sacrifices of a few that secured the freedom of many. This memorial will serve as a hallowed ground where generations can come, reflect and be reminded of the unwavering spirit of the United States.”
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.