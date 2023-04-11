MLK
(MATV Media)

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, gospel recording artist Tasha Cobb-Leonard and Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King (L-R) April 4 at the 18th annual Reclaim the Dream Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert at the Joseph Caleb Auditorium to mark the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. The program began at 6:01 p.m., the precise time King was shot.