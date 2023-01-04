There is never a dull moment, much less a dull year, in South Florida politics. And 2022 was no exception.
Paring down the most impactful stories to a definitive Top 10 was a tough undertaking and hardly scientific, but we think you’ll agree the list below spotlights the especially high (and low) points of the year.
10. Gregory Tony faces ethics issues
This might be the most awkward of personnel conundrums for Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023: Should he suspend the Broward County sheriff he appointed for not revealing a past fatal shooting, or just wait until voters have their say in 2024?
Sheriff Gregory Tony did not disclose on his law enforcement applications that he was arrested in a fatal shooting while he was a juvenile living in Philadelphia. He was tried and found not guilty, but that information has put Broward County’s first Black sheriff in the crosshairs of two complaints with the state Commission on Ethics. The panel has already found “probable cause” Tony lied and misused his position by checking “No” to the question of whether he had ever been arrested. The commission also found probable cause Tony lied by saying his driver’s license had not been revoked, suspended or denied in any state when he renewed his state law enforcement driver’s license. He also likely failed to disclose past drug use and traffic violations, state records say.
Tony was appointed to succeed Sheriff Scott Israel after DeSantis removed Israel from office in the wake of deputies’ poor performance during the Parkland shooting. He subsequently won election in his own right in 2020. But his past has come back to haunt him.
Whether he hangs on to his job running the largest law enforcement department in the state is one of the cliffhangers of 2022.
9. Joe Martinez booked on felony charges
Speaking of sheriffs … It was one of the worst-kept secrets in South Florida politics: Joe Martinez, who was set to be the senior member of the Board of County Commissioners for Miami-Dade and widely considered a shoo-in as its chair, was eying a run for sheriff in 2024.
A decorated former police lieutenant, Martinez was atop a shortlist of potential candidates for the sheriff job, which was returning to the county as an elected office for the first time in almost 125 years, in accordance with voters’ wishes.
Those aspirations came to a halt Aug. 30, when authorities booked him on felony charges of unlawful compensation punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from a five-year investigation by the county Inspector General’s Office and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. They allege Martinez accepted $15,000 from local business owners in exchange for sponsoring legislation that would eliminate fines they faced for improper storage container use.
Less than a month after Martinez turned himself in for an hourslong stay in jail, the governor suspended him. Martinez’s trial is set for April 17.
8. Miami approves $1 billion soccer complex
After years of anticipation, Miami commissioners in late April approved the terms of a massive deal to transform the city’s largest greenspace into a sprawling soccer stadium complex called Miami Freedom Park.
Commissioners voted 4-1 for the no-bid agreement with billionaire Jorge Mas and retired footballer David Beckham, who with other partners owns Miami’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF.
The deal includes a 99-year lease starting at $4.3 million annually for 73 redeveloped acres on Miami’s public Melreese golf course. Project parts include a 25,000-seat stadium, more than 1 million square feet of commercial and office space, 750 hotel rooms, a parking structure with rooftop recreation fields and 58 acres of parkland.
Mas estimated the team will spend $1.3 billion to build the complex and remediate 131 acres of contaminated soil in and around the project site. The deal also requires Freedom Park employees to be paid at least $18 an hour and a verbal agreement, requested by Commission Chair Christine King, that Inter Miami prioritize local hires, work to employ rehabilitated ex-convicts and guarantee a percentage of business opportunities go to minority-owned companies.
7. Commission overrides mayor’s UDB veto
Debate over a massive development on land previously guarded against construction wasn’t unique to Miami.
On Nov. 15, Miami-Dade commissioners disregarded Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s plea for conservation by overriding her veto of legislation expanding the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) that protects agricultural areas and vulnerable wetlands, including the Everglades, from construction.
The move, approved by an 8-4 vote, marked the first expansion of the boundary in nearly a decade and will allow a 379-acre industrial complex called the South Dade Logistics & Industrial District to rise on farmland just west of Biscayne Bay in Homestead.
Proponents of the largely undefined project pointed to its employment potential, which they say could create anywhere from 7,000 to 17,000 new jobs in an area long in need of local industry. They cited commitments the developers made to purchase and give the county 622 acres for preservation to compensate for the lost land.
Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert III, as well as Commissioners Keon Hardemon, Kionne McGhee, Jean Monestime, Raquel Regalado, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto voted for the item.
Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, Sally Heyman, Eileen Higgins and René García voted no.
6. Miami’s crypto dream pixelates
When staffers yanked back the tarp covering it at the Bitcoin conference on Miami Beach in April, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declared it a symbol of the city’s status as the “capital of crypto”: an 11-foot, 3,000-pound fiberglass reproduction of the Wall Street bull.
“Welcome to the future of finance,” he triumphantly told onlookers while standing by the “Miami Bull” in a pair of Bitcoin-branded sneakers.
By then, Miami, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat were about a year removed from inking a 19-year, $135 million deal to rename the NBA team’s downtown arena after cryptocurrency exchanger FTX, which planned to open its U.S. headquarters nearby.
Thanks to Suarez’s savvy outreach, a multitude of financial and tech companies like Blockchain, Novo, Blackstone and Softbank had relocated to the Magic City, fleeing heavy taxes elsewhere for South Florida’s favorable climate.
Then the bombshell hit. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder and CEO of FTX, admitted to investors he had steered billions of dollars in customer assets to fund risky bets by an affiliated trading firm.
Bankman-Fried has since been arrested and faces a host of felony fraud and money laundering charges.
The fallout put Miami-Dade in a disadvantaged position, scrambling to find a new name sponsor for the Heat’s arena amid a high-profile scandal.
5. Broward’s school board roiled
No other elected board in the state endured more turmoil in 2022 than the School Board of Broward County.
The aftershocks of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead keep coming, even after they resulted in the dismissal and arrest of Superintendent Robert Runcie and other administrators in 2021. In August, a grand jury report under wraps for more than a year was made public, prompting the governor to turn the school board in one of the state’s most liberal strongholds into a Republican-controlled one.
Citing their dereliction of duty, DeSantis replaced four sitting board members. The newcomers joined another DeSantis appointee he’d named earlier to replace Rosalind Osgood, who resigned her seat to run for Senate.
The grand jury found the four former board members and Osgood had been negligent in their duties because they allowed Runcie to delay work on $800 million worth of improvements to school facilities. Voters had approved the bond money in 2014, but the work was uncompleted, including the replacement of an alarm system at the scene of the fatal shooting.
The DeSantis-majority board outvoted the remnants of the elected board on a number of issues. They also fired Runcie’s successor, Vickie Cartwright, and increased funding of the county’s charter schools beyond what state statutes require.
Both actions were quickly undone, however, after elections left only one DeSantis appointee on the board.
4. Barbara Sharief vs. Lauren Book
For more than 12 years, Barbara Sharief has been a fixture in local politics. But her move to take on the Democratic Senate leader up for election in a newly drawn Senate district had jaws dropping.
Lauren Book is one of the most recognizable faces in the Florida Legislature, a fundraising powerhouse and high-profile champion of protecting children, gun control and improving affordability, be it health care, housing or saving on diaper taxes.
An intra-party challenge to a sitting party leader, as they say, is just not done.
But Sharief was unapologetic. She started her career in Miramar politics, which is a big part of Senate District 35, and represented this part of the county on the Broward Commission for more than a decade. An executive running a home health care service, she loaned her campaign $630,000.
“I’m not hurting Democrats, I am a Democrat,” she said at the time she announced her candidacy. “And if Lauren Book doesn’t want a challenge, then don’t run in this seat because she doesn’t live in this district.”
Book had moved to Senate District 35 because the redistricting process then placed her in the district of newly elected Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood, who won her seat in a special election earlier in 2022.
The race quickly turned nasty, however, with TV advertisements showing charges and countercharges between the two campaigns. Sharief sued Book for one campaign advertisement, which is still pending.
3. Parkland shooter verdict
Shock and outrage greeted the jury verdict that Nikolas Cruz would not suffer the ultimate punishment for a crime that video cameras show he unmistakably committed: rampaging through the classrooms and halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people.
Three holdouts on the jury kept the state from imposing the death penalty. Condemnation of that decision crossed party lines and all walks of life, right on up to DeSantis.
“The state of Florida has executed people in our history who’ve committed really dastardly crimes, but crimes that didn’t reach this level of carnage, and yet somehow he’s going to be living off taxpayer expense for what, 50 years, 60 years,” said the governor. “His victims didn’t get that luxury to be able to live out those decades.”
In 2016, the state changed the law so anything less than a 12-0 verdict during the penalty phase means an automatic life sentence without parole. Look for legislation to change it back.
2. South Florida continues to shift red
Key to the state’s reddening hue is that South Florida is no longer the Democratic stronghold it once was.
For this past election, part of this shift involved Democrats staying home. Palm Beach County broke for DeSantis by nearly three percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 106,000 registered voters. In Broward County, almost 100,000 fewer Democrats voted than in the 2018 midterms.
That the three South Florida counties – Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach – collectively added up to boost a Republican governor’s margin of victory would have been unimaginable four years ago. In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum collected more than half a million more votes than DeSantis did across those three counties.
In state history, hometown son Jeb Bush had been the only Republican governor that Miami-Dade voters preferred over the Democratic nominee before the 2022 election.
1. Federal agents descend on Mar-a-Lago
On Aug. 8, federal agents executed a search of Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, where they seized hundreds of classified documents he removed from the White House.
The search marked a dramatic escalation in scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice of a monthslong probe into Trump’s appropriation of presidential records and a new chapter in federal investigation of alleged wrongdoings during his four years in office.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch broke the news on Twitter, citing confirmation from two independent sources. Trump acknowledged the “raid” shortly after, then left the resort for more than a month.
Since then, the former president tried unsuccessfully to stall matters by requesting a special master to review the seized files while he and supporters decried the search and related investigation as a “witch hunt.”
Prosecutors are working to determine whether Trump obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve the papers.
The ongoing investigation is part of a larger probe of Trump’s activities during and after he took office running parallel to a series of House committee hearings that on Dec. 19 led to recommendations of criminal charges against him for allegedly trying to obstruct, defraud and overturn the 2020 election and its certification by Congress on Jan. 6.
While it began in 2022, the investigation over the “Mar-a-Lago papers” and activities related to it will no doubt have major impacts on the 2023 news cycle and beyond.