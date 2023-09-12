Former North Miami Mayor Josaphat “Joe” Celestin was recently removed from the Miami-Dade County Independent Civilian Panel (ICP) due to a poor attendance record.
The ICP was created in 2020 to provide civilian oversight of the Miami-Dade Police Department. Since then, it has struggled to find a footing within county government for several reasons – from setbacks in hiring needed personnel to a looming sheriff election that could pose major conflicts for the panel’s authority. But the most pressing and immediate obstacle is much simpler: getting members to attend panel meetings in the first place.
According to the panel’s bylaws, “any ICP member shall be automatically removed if absent for three consecutive meetings without a satisfactory excuse or if absent from more than one-half of the ICP’s meetings during his or her term of office.”
Celestin was absent from the last three meetings, which occur once a month, without submitting any notice or excuse. In total, he has only attended four out of 13 meetings for which he has been an active member of the panel. He also participated in just one of three training sessions available to all ICP members.
His peers officially decided to enforce the section of the bylaws that called for his automatic removal from the panel during the Aug. 22, 2023, meeting. Panel members additionally chose not to inform Celestin of the ousting, despite a request from Vice Chair Pam Perry to do so.
“Mr. Celestin receives all the same emails that we do,” said ICP chair Loreal Arscott. “He receives the copies of the minutes, like we do, and the agendas, like we do … If he’s read those minutes, he should be on notice as to our changes in the bylaws and as to the policy going forward.”
There was just as little appetite to recommend that the bylaw be waived, which would require approval by two-thirds of the Board of County Commissioners.
At that same August meeting, panel member Eduardo Dominguez was recognized for having perfect attendance since the panel first met in 2021.
“Frankly, I don’t even know why we would go out of our way to be courteous to someone who can’t even submit an excuse for not being here and has such an abysmal record,” said Dominguez. “You know my patience on this. I’ve been outspoken about it in the past. I mean, if you can’t bother to show up, why are you on the panel? And why did you ask to be reappointed?”
Conflicting arguments
Celestin’s reappointment is a particular point of contention. It’s part of the reason why – according to him – he had no idea that he should have been attending meetings regularly, let alone that he had been removed for failing to do so, when contacted by The Miami Times last week.
“I didn’t know that I was removed because … the new commissioner has the discretion to reappoint the person, and that process has not happened for me,” said Celestin. “The commissioner communicated with me that she intended to appoint me, and I’m waiting … I’m waiting for the documents,” he said.
Celestin said he was waiting to be reappointed by Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who beat him in the November 2022 election for the county’s District 2 seat. He was originally appointed to the panel by former District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime. Bastien was unable to find the time to schedule an interview with The Miami Times to provide clarification.
What we do know is that Celestin was required by law to resign from the ICP while running for the county commission. Since losing the election, it appears the ICP felt he should have been attending meetings. As previously noted, records show he did attend a couple.
Ursula Price, ICP’s executive director, says she has no idea what Celestin is talking about, having his notarized oath of office at the ready. She says she and other members of her office reached out to Celestin several times when he began disappearing, but that they were always ignored.
ICP attendance records show Celestin’s former seat on the panel listed as vacant only from June 2022 until the meeting in October 2022, which took place after he came in fifth place in the primary election for District 2 commissioner. He was absent from the latter, but he did show up to the following meeting in November 2022, by which Bastien was already elected to office.
The following two meetings in December 2022 and January 2023 were canceled. Celestin attended the February 2023 meeting but had been absent ever since. Granted, the ICP did not meet in March or May of this year, and Celestin’s absence in April is marked as excused.
Celestin told The Miami Times that he recently underwent eye surgery and has been in and out of the emergency room during his recovery. He said he would reach out to Bastien’s office once again to confirm his appointment and submit any needed excuses to the ICP.
Quorum issues
Celestin’s future on the ICP looks grim, however, now that Price says the panel will consider an amendment to its bylaws to remove any distinction between an excused or an unexcused absence in the first place. The decision will be made at the next meeting, Sept. 26.
The potential amendment comes at the heels of long-standing quorum and attendance issues, which do not begin or end with Celestin. Former panel member Pedro Mora was absent eight times during his term, while former member Luis Fernandez was absent five times.
Current panel member Raymond Melcon is in hot water himself. He missed the last two meetings, topping off a total of four absences during his term. He’ll likely face the same fate as Celestin if he misses this month’s meeting, which would be his third consecutive absence.
Every other panel member has at least one absence, except Steven Miro and Louis Alberto Valdez-Jimenez, who are the panel’s newest members, Perry, who attends via Zoom when she is unable to make it in person, and Dominguez.
It’s unclear which other members would have racked up more absences had the ICP never canceled certain meetings due to a lack of quorum. The ICP has canceled four out of 20 scheduled meetings since its inception in 2020, and although the panel does not take record of which meetings were canceled specifically due to anticipated absences, its members have nevertheless been vocal about ongoing issues with attendance.
“We had been given, frankly, false advice from the county attorney assigned to us that if we did not have a quorum, we could not even meet, and that’s why we had all those cancellations,” said Price. “Then we found out that is not true. We can meet, we just cannot vote. So since then, we meet regardless of who says they’re going to show up.”
The county attorney assigned to the ICP is Shannon Summerset-Williams.
The ICP is in the midst of strengthening its attendance rules just to proceed with business, beginning with the pending decision to do away with excused absences. The panel will additionally consider an amendment that would include committee participation into each member’s attendance record, and another that would decrease all committee minimums to three members.
There are also two additional vacancies on the ICP, as District 6 Commissioner Kevin Cabrera and District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado have not made their appointments.
Price, who attended her first meeting with the ICP in February, said it’s been a struggle to confirm members’ attendance in anticipation of each meeting, particularly back when she was functioning under the impression that they could not meet without a quorum.
“We really do a lot of work just to try to remind people to be in the meetings,” aid Price. “They’re not even saying to us that they’re not going to be able to make it. More often than not they just don’t make it.”
That issue may be moot now thanks to the correct legal advice, but the validity of members’ commitments to the duties of the panel should be renewed with each meeting – and that begins with showing up.