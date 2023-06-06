Miami commissioners and staff will have to redraw district boundaries after a group of organizers sued the city for using race as a determining factor in its previous map.
The plaintiffs – including Grove Rights and Community Equity Inc. (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade branches of the NAACP, as well as four individual residents – secured an injunction from U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore May 23 that blocks the city from using a 2022 redistricted map in the upcoming November election.
Plaintiffs gathered at a press conference June 2 outside the Wilkie Ferguson U.S. Courthouse to express their gratitude for the lawsuit’s success. It was first filed in December 2022.
“Miami’s Black and Hispanic residents, who are basically the most underserved and least regarded members of society, would be severely impacted if this map remained in effect,” said Clarice Cooper, a resident of Coconut Grove and board treasurer for GRACE.
The map, which was approved in March 2022, was labeled as a product of racial gerrymandering, drawn with “race [as] the predominant factor in maintaining arbitrary racial quotas for certain districts” and “packing certain districts with as many Hispanic and Black residents as possible,” according to the lawsuit.
In fact, commissioners have defended the map’s boundaries as a way of ensuring that at least one district is predominantly Black, one is predominantly white non-Hispanic and three are predominantly Hispanic – especially as previous elections had repeatedly left the commission without a single Black member. In the city’s view, the map guarantees diversity rather than dilutes it.
On the other hand, a Supreme Court decision cited in Moore’s opinion as precedent explicitly states that “the harms that flow from racial sorting include being personally subjected to a racial classification as well as being represented by a legislator who believes his primary obligation is to represent only the members of a particular racial group.”
Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla used the same argument defending the city’s efforts to ensure diversity when he threatened last month that the city could potentially return to having at-large districts.
The plaintiffs debunked that notion, however, reminding the public that such a move would require an amendment to the city’s charter.
“The city did the wrong thing,” said American Civil Liberties Union attorney Nicholas Warren. “The city violated the rights of the residents of the city of Miami. The commission divided the city along racial lines, broke up neighborhoods, divided communities, instead of listening to the people, listening to the citizens and drawing a district map that best effectuates the representation of the people in city hall.”
The map came under fire as it was being deliberated early last year by residents of Coconut Grove and particularly those living in the historic Black Grove, who protested the splitting of their neighborhood between districts. Although the move was indicative of the plaintiff’s insistence that neighborhoods should be kept together instead of arbitrarily or racially separated, they also ensured that it is not the only issue at stake.
“The truth is that every citizen and every resident in the city of Miami deserves meaningful and equitable representation within our city limits,” said Rev. Nathaniel Robinson III, a pastor at Greater St. Paul AME Church in Coconut Grove and a board director for GRACE. “So our case is not just about one community or one neighborhood. Our case is about the totality of the city of Miami and all of its residents.”
Warren concurs that the matter runs much deeper, accusing commissioners of trying to keep more desirable and attractive areas in their districts while dismissing the rest. He pointed to a moment when Commissioner Joe Carollo referred to some areas as “sirloin,” comparing others to nothing but “bone.”
“This is a really reprehensible way in which elected officials were openly talking about their constituents like cuts of meat that we’re trying to move past,” said Warren.
The city and plaintiffs now have until Aug. 1 to implement a newly drawn map to be used in the November election, during which de la Portilla and Commissioners Manolo Reyes and Sabina Covo are up for reelection.
Plaintiffs have already submitted two maps to be considered during mediation, which Warren says are drawn along natural, existing neighborhood lines that keep communities intact and make sense to the residents living near each other.
Commission Chair Christine King has already criticized one of the maps that moves Overtown out of District 5, which she represents, into District 1.
“Overtown is part of a larger community of interests which includes Liberty City, Little Haiti, Wynwood and the Upper East Side,” she wrote in a public statement on Instagram May 26. “We share the same needs for affordable and workforce housing, infrastructure improvements and economic development.”
Warren responded to that statement at the press conference last week, suggesting King may prefer the second map that plaintiffs proposed, which keeps more of Overtown in District 5.
In any case, he said, the maps were submitted as a “conversation starter” in the “spirit of dialogue and collaboration.”
Plaintiffs also expressed an interest in adding more districts to the city of Miami to increase representation for a growing population and otherwise neglected communities. That effort cannot, however, be addressed through the existing lawsuit.