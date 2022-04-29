Evelt Jeudy, aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on over a dozen charges that include unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, official misconduct of a public servant, and exploiting a public position. He’s also charged with racketeering and grand theft for an amount under $100,000 but over $20,000.
Jeudy serves as district coordinator for Commissioner Monestime, who’s District 2 includes northern Miami and adjacent communities.
The arrest warrant is still sealed so very little is available in the way of details. Commissioner Monestime did release a statement, “Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further.”
Jeudy was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held on a $148,000 bond.
