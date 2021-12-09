Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has been selected to take the role of superintendent of schools for the Los Angeles Unified School District. He will be leaving behind the fourth largest school district to join the second largest school district.
Since 2008, Carvalho has served as Miami-Dade’s superintendent, a tenure almost unheard of in urban school districts. This however is not the first time that Carvalho has flirted with leaving the county. In 2019, it was announced and then retracted that Carvalho was going to be leaving to go to the New York City school system.
Carvalho’s time in position has seen him improve the district to an “A” rating in the state’s accountability system. During his news conference announcing his departure, no date was set for his final day and no information was provided about when the Miami-Dade School Board would begin a search for his replacement.
In a statement by Carvalho released by the Los Angeles Unified School District, he said, “It has been the privilege of my life to serve as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. For the last three decades, I have selflessly dedicated my professional career to the children of Miami’s diverse community, and I am hoping to bring that same passion, compassion and commitment to the students and families in L.A. Unified.”
During his press conference Carvalho also added, “I will miss Miami. Even though I will be calling Los Angeles home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart.”
Next steps for Alberto Carvalho will be contract negotiations with the LA Unified, though the Board of Education authorized the negotiations with a 7-0 vote.