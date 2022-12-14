By a unanimous vote of their colleagues on the North Miami City Council, vice mayor Alix Desulme was appointed the new mayor and Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin was appointed vice mayor.
Their service in these new roles became effective immediately Tuesday night, Dec. 13, and follows a recent failed attempt by former mayor Phillippe Bien-Aime to retain his position after losing the run-off election to become District 2 county commissioner.
In a highly unusual move, the North Miami City Council further voted to postpone the next election 18 months to Nov. 5, 2024. An election was previously scheduled for May 2023. The significant election delay is being justified as a cost savings and to increase voter participation by tying it to a general election. Very little opposition came from the public. This puts Desulme at a considerable advantage to run for mayor in 2024 as an incumbent. Meanwhile, applicants are being taken until Jan. 3 to fill by appointment the vacant District 4 seat vacated by Desulme to assume the mayor's seat.
Desulme had this to say about the Tuesday night vote in a written statement distributed by the City of North Miami communications department: “I am humbled by the appointment ... It gives me great pride to serve as mayor and I will serve in this new capacity with a continued focus on advocating for all residents and ensuring that we continue to move the city forward,”
Mayor Desulme began serving on the city council as the District 4 representative in 2015 and previously served as the elected city clerk.
Vice Mayor Estimé-Irvin was elected as the District 3 councilwoman in 2019.
“I will serve as vice mayor with great pride and dignity," she stated.