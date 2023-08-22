Cherise Gause, a law enforcement officer whose career spans more than three decades, has taken the reins at North Miami Police Department as its newly appointed chief.
She makes history as the first Haitian American woman to lead the department of about 120 sworn officers, replacing Interim Chief Angel Rivera who ascended into the role after former Chief Larry Juriga retired.
Gause, 51, was sworn in at the Joe Celestin Center with great fanfare last Friday as dozens of dignitaries and law enforcement professionals from across Florida sang her praises. She was also supported by members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and various community members.
“Our new chief possesses a wealth of experience, but most importantly a true dedication to uphold justice and making a positive impact in the lives of the city of North Miami residents,” said North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme. “We celebrate not just the appointment of our new chief but also the collective effort that has gone into selecting the most qualified candidate for this critical position.”
“She’s the first Haitian American police chief ever, not just in North Miami, but in the entire country,” noted Desulme.
“I stand before you with immense pride and humility as I take on the solemn duty of police chief,” Gause told the audience. “Being a chief of police is a dream come true … it is a moment I have prepared for, for my entire life. I have the experience and I’m ready to bring that experience to [build] a strong NMPD.
“To the community that we serve, your voices will be heard, your concerns will be addressed and your safety will be my utmost priority … I urge every citizen in our great city to stand with us, to work with us and to believe in us.”
Gause, who was born in New York but raised in South Florida, started out as a civilian dispatcher at Miami Police Department at just 20 years old. She has since worked in field operations, administration, and criminal investigations divisions at MPD.
In addition to overseeing 1,000 officers in field operations, she became the first Haitian American assistant chief and one of three women to hold the title since the agency’s existence.
“I could not be prouder to be here celebrating the swearing-in of a trailblazer, a leader and a symbol of progress,” said U.S. Congressperson Frederica S. Wilson, who presented Gause with a framed congressional record. “The first woman, the first Black woman, the first Haitian American … Let us remember the shoulders upon which she stands and the trail she blazes for those who will come, especially the little Black girls who now have five role models.”
Wilson invited Interim Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels, Miami-Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, and North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith – all of whom were historic appointments – to the stage to help present the record to Gause.
“Your journey inspires us, your leadership empowers us and your legacy will resonate deep within our community,” added Wilson.
Gause recognized all five women serving in chief positions in respective Miami-Dade County police departments during her speech, including Medley Police Chief Jeanette Said-Jinete.
“This is a testament to young girls – Black, white, Hispanic – and people that aspire to have a career in law enforcement, that they, too, can achieve this level of leadership,” she said. “You cannot be what you cannot see.”
According to Zippia, 16.8% of all police officers are women while 83.2% are men. Nearly 13% of officers are Black compared to 60% white or Hispanic. About 10% of police chiefs are Black.
“I’m just going to highlight the historical moment that we’re in right now to make sure we don’t miss it,” said District 108 Rep. Dotie Joseph, referencing Florida’s controversial Black history standards. “Because we’re in a state right now where they want to erase some of our Black history and rewrite it.”
Joseph presented a proclamation made in Gause’s honor.
“To see her come here, in another part of [my] district, from the city of Miami is a treat because she gets it,” Joseph said. “She understands [the value] of community policing and making sure that we’re all safe.”
Gause disclosed various goals for her new department, including increasing patrols, a focus on community policing, more training to foster professional development, and staying up to date with the latest technology to reduce and prevent crime.
“In our mission to reduce crime, we will also form strong relationships with our local, state and federal partners,” she said. “I will champion the principles of 21st-century community policing and cultivate a culture that values what I refer to as the three Cs: community policing, compassionate policing and constitutional policing.”
Desulme says Gause’s community policing background, years of experience on the force and the fact that she is of Haitian descent make her uniquely capable of resolving one of the major issues in the city: language barriers.
“On top of all the regular issues that you have with community policing, patrolling and public safety, [we] have to deal with the language barrier and the cultural understanding of the community,” Desulme told The Miami Times. “We have a very large population of Haitian Americans and now a large population of [people] from Latin America moving into our city … we have folks who do not even know how to read in English.”
“We are already equipped to meet the diversity of the community that we serve,” Gause added, explaining that half of the police force consists of Black officers, some of whom speak Haitian Creole, and Hispanic officers too.
Gause also placed emphasis on bringing in more mental health resources to the department, disclosing a desire to invest in wellness programs for her officers.
“A police department is only as strong as its officers,” she said. “I will prioritize wellness programs, ensuring they are prepared to go into the community.”
The demand for wellness programs comes after Miami-Dade Director Freddie Ramirez was hospitalized after a suicide attempt in Tampa last month.