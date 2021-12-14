With the rapid increase in population, health disparities and property development in Miami-Dade County, members of the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity have developed a new initiative to empower South Dade residents to face these new challenges.
The Alpha Leads through Education, Advocacy, Development and Service (L.E.A.D.S.) Project is designed to get South Dade residents more engaged in matters tied to education, health, housing and public policy.
The environmental justice component of the initiative was launched Dec. 11 with the creation of a community garden at Avant School of Excellence in Florida City. The school-site garden will educate students on the benefits of organic farming, proper nutrition, gentrification, housing and environmental justice, advocacy and career opportunities in the food science and agricultural industries.
Materials were provided by Home Depot in collaboration with Teloi Services. At-large sponsors include Iota Pi Lambda Education Foundation, Catalyst Miami, Blue Buildings USA Construction, National Society of Black Engineers South Florida and the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP.
During the spring and summer months, students will plant, garden and harvest fruits, herbs, and vegetables while exploring topics related to food production and urbanization.
“A direct, measurable impact of this project is to educate adolescent community members on the importance of diet and organic farming. We hope to inspire students to become environmentally conscious consumers and encourage them to purchase food products grown or raised locally,” said Leslie Elus, president of the South Dade Alphas and a Catalyst Miami Neighbors to Leaders fellow. “We hope to equip youth with the knowledge necessary to combat obesity – a (deterrent) for the onset of metabolic diseases – through proper nutrition and inspire students to promote green strategies in the communities they live in.”