Two former educators are going toe to toe for the Florida House District 109 seat.
Attorney Ashley Gantt, 37, wants to unseat incumbent James Bush III, 67. She leads campaign fundraising efforts with more than $66,000 raised since entering the race in March, while Bush trails nearly $16,000 behind, according to the state’s department of elections.
Both are Democrats.
“I decided it was time to stand up and fight for what is right and just,” Gantt said when she announced that she would be challenging Bush, who has run unopposed for years.
Bush, a husband and father of two adult children, first joined the Florida Legislature in 1992 and has served three separate stints since to represent the district that spans across parts of North Dade, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Liberty City and Brownsville.
“My work [in the community] did not start just yesterday [nor] did I just pop up and say, ‘I want to run,’” Bush told The Miami Times in an interview for his reelection campaign. “I put in sweat equity, I labored and did what was necessary. In my upbringing, we were taught how to honor those who have laid the foundation for us.”
Growing up in Liberty City and Brownsville, Bush recalls attending a segregated elementary school during a time when Black Miamians openly faced racism. He was surrounded by the likes of former Miami-Dade County Commissioners Neal Adams and Barbara Carey-Shuler, community activists Eufaula Frazier and Georgia Jones-Ayers, and the late Congresswoman Carrie Meek.
“I came up in a community that was politically involved,” said Bush, crediting his environment and faith for kick-starting his career in politics. “I was surrounded by political figures and community leaders.”
Bush, who is currently an associate minister at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville, unsuccessfully ran for Florida Commissioner of Education in 2000 following his first term in the Florida Legislature. In 2010, he lost a bid for Congressional District 17 to Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.
He also served as a board member for the Community Action Agency for 15 years.
Bush said he is running for reelection because there’s more work to be done, particularly when it comes to bringing more resources and funding to his constituents.
“The Black community needs resources,” he said. “My community has been neglected because we get caught up in the party fight and we don’t sit down at the table and try to reach across the aisle to do what is necessary and in the interest of our citizens … [so] we don’t get the results that we need.”
Politicians must be willing to do what it takes to get legislation passed, he said, including working with people with differing ideologies.
“You have to get the votes on both sides,” he explained, responding to a backlash of voting against his party and working with Republican lawmakers. “That means you have to work with whatever governor is in office … I make decisions that are best for my people.”
That mentality, Bush said, is how he secured more than $5 million in appropriations funding for local nonprofits in his district this year.
When asked what are the two most pressing issues in the district he plans on tackling, Bush said there are too many issues that require attention.
“I don’t rank them,” he said. “My campaign focuses on a combination of things. I care about my seniors who are facing increased rent, single mothers who need resources, children that look like me picking up guns and killing each other because they don’t have opportunities.”
“I think that a lot of times people who’ve been in office [assume] that they know what the community needs,” said Gantt. “[But] they don’t take the time to sit and listen so I definitely want to take the opportunity to listen so that my solutions can be effective when I get to office.”
Gantt’s decision to run stems from the belief that her community does not have the right person advocating on behalf of residents. Her background, she says, affords her the skills and qualifications to be that person.
Gantt, who grew up in West Little River, taught at Carol City Senior High School and Allapattah Middle School before becoming an attorney.
She began her legal career at the Broward County Public Defender’s Office as an assistant public defender then went on to practice immigration and litigation law. She founded her own law firm, Gantt Legacy Law in 2019, for criminal defense, estate planning, probate and personal injury cases.
In her spare time, Gantt volunteers with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Gwen Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association and the T.J Reddick Bar Association.
Her résumé also includes cheering for the Miami Dolphins football team and serving at the county’s Citizen’s Independent Transportation Trust as a representative for District 2.
“I’m running to make sure that in 20 years my community will be better off,” she said. “I understand that everything that’s happening now will definitely impact future generations and I want them to have the opportunity to have a different experience than what we see.”
If elected, Gantt will prioritize public education and affordable housing as her top two issues, followed by transportation, criminal justice reform, supporting the local economy and creating a clean environment.
“We saw the HUD secretary come down here and say that Miami is the epicenter of a [housing] affordability crisis,” said Gantt, who attended Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Building Blocks Housing Summit last month. “There are community organizations that are doing the work and I believe that elected officials can work with them to help people that are in need ... Some people have to make the sacrifice to pay rent over buying groceries.”
For public education, she will join dozens of legislators demanding higher pay for educators, in addition to pushing back against censorship in classrooms. Gantt wants to see more trade and vocational school opportunities created, too.
“I think that education is how our country has progressed and will continue to progress, and we can’t go backward with limiting thoughts and ideas and expression,” she explained.
Gantt has received endorsements from FLIC Votes, District 38 State Sen. Jason Pizzo, the SEIU and Run for Something.
Bush is confident he will receive the most important endorsement – votes from the people.
“I’m doing what I’m doing because I have been appointed and anointed to operate in the space that I’m operating in,” he said, certain that his track record will show how he has kept the community’s interest during his tenure. “No one can do what I’m doing, because my assignment is only prescribed by God for me.”
He is endorsed by the Brownsville Homeowner’s Association, Historic Hampton House founding president Enid Pinkney, former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning and dozens of local faith leaders.