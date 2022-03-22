Audrey M. Edmonson, former Miami-Dade County Commission chairwoman, is running for congress where she will be challenging U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson who represents Florida's 24th Congressional district in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The election will take place November 2022.
Audrey Edmonson announces candidacy
Miami Times Staff Report
