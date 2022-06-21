Audrey Edmonson appeared ready to tussle U.S. Rep Frederica S. Wilson for the congresswoman’s seat. But the former Miami-Dade County commissioner bowed out of the Democratic primary for District 24 before the opening bell. Edmonson failed to qualify for the Aug. 23 election last week, scuttling a presumed serious challenge against Wilson.
In a statement, Edmonson claimed she didn’t want to cause divisions among voters in Wilson’s district, which includes portions of Miramar, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, North Miami, El Portal and Miami.
“I entered this race because I care about our community and its future,” Edmonson said. “But I believe, at this time, it’s vital to come together as Democrats and join forces for the betterment of the community that both Congresswoman Wilson and I care so much about.”
Edmonson also said she would not rule out another run for office “in the near future,” and that she will continue to “fight for our families and advocate for issues that matter to us all.”
Edmonson’s decision not to take on Wilson came as a surprise after she took several swipes at the congresswoman’s job performance in Washington, D.C., when she announced she was running in March.
“Neglecting to do the job that voters elected her to do is simply unacceptable,” Edmonson said during a press conference at the time. “Our residents deserve a real voice in Congress, and someone willing to show up for work and fight for Florida families.”
It was a criticism aimed at Wilson’s frequent use of proxy voting, which was instituted during the pandemic so that any member who was sick or in quarantine could still cast a vote without physically having to appear in the chamber. According to a 2021 report by The Floridian, Wilson was one of two congressional members who voted the most by proxy during the 117th Congress, which occurred Jan. 3 to Nov. 26.
Edmonson also dinged Wilson for challenging a hat ban in the House chambers during sessions so that the congresswoman could wear her flashy and colorful trademark toppers.
“I will guarantee you that my first order of business will not, and I repeat, will not be to change House rules to my own self-interest,” Edmonson said in March. “And certainly not related to my own personal style of clothing.”
Congresswoman Wilson declined to comment regarding Edmonson's failure qualify and of her departure from the race, but Wilson's office told The Miami Times she plans to put out a written statement on the matter next week.
Meanwhile, only two years removed from county elected office, Edmonson appeared to have trouble raising campaign cash to mount a realistic bid against Wilson. According to federal campaign finance reports, Edmonson raised a paltry $3,000 compared to a $273,650 war chest for Wilson.
Edmonson’s 14-year tenure on the Miami-Dade County Commission ended in 2020 when she was termed out. A political campaign consultant for county commission races, who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly, told The Miami Times that Edmonson simply couldn’t drum up campaign contributions in the same manner as when she was in office.
“Had Edmonson still been a county commissioner, then she could have raised substantial money,” the consultant said. “I don’t think Audrey is very popular now and I don’t think she can raise money anymore. Whatever juice she had, it evaporated when she left office.”
On the other hand, Wilson is one of the strongest Black elected federal officials in Florida, the consultant said. In addition to her storied career as a Democratic politician that began on the Miami-Dade County Public Schools board in 1992, Wilson founded 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a nonprofit organization that works with at-risk male youths to guarantee their success.
“Frederica has been a fixture in Miami for decades,” the consultant said. “She is very well liked and has a broad base of support.”
And in Miami’s Black political ecosystem, candidates targeting popular elected officials typically don’t fare well, they added.
“The ‘wait your turn, pay your dues’ sentiment is a lot stronger in the Black community than elsewhere … It is rare that an established Black politician gets beat,” said the consultant.
Some of Wilson’s political supporters certainly feel Edmonson was wrong to even think of challenging the congresswoman.
“Instead of coming together, working together, we fight for the limited seats we have,” Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon said. “That is part of the problem we have in the African American community.”
Leon, who was in Wilson’s 5000 Role Models program as a teen, said the congresswoman is doing a phenomenal job.
“We need to work together and when someone is termed out, we can help bring the next person up,” Leon said. “But to go in and to fight for these limited number of seats that we have, we are splitting the community. It’s very counterproductive.”