Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo has put himself at the center of controversy in the House District 109 race, resulting in dueling 10 a.m. news conferences Tuesday by Rep. James Bush III and his opponent, lawyer Ashley Gantt.
Bush appeared at the Historic Hampton House with supporters to rail against Pizzo for calling him “the governor’s little b--ch" in an Aug. 5 article published in Politico.
When speaking, Bush was flanked by Black activists and clergy.
“[Pizzo] owes an apology to every Black mother, apologize to every Black woman who looks like me,” Bush said. "We are demanding that he cease and desist ... I denounce these type of attacks.”
Bush, who has been in and out of public life since 1992, has drawn the ire of fellow democrats for his voting record, particularly this year.
He was the only Democrat to vote for a controversial measure restricting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual preference that critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. He was also the lone Democrat to vote with Republicans on Florida’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking victims.
It’s why many Democrats like Pizzo are openly backing his primary opponent, but Bush had no interest in defending his voting record at Tuesday’s news conference.
When asked repeatedly about his support for the Republican agenda, Bush refused to respond.
For her part, Gantt told The Miami Times that she won’t get in the middle of the dustup between Bush and Pizzo and wouldn’t directly respond to whether Pizzo went too far in his remarks to Politico.
The only thing she would say is that how Democrats see the incumbent is telling.
“I’m focused on making sure I have the opportunity to represent my community in Tallahassee because I don’t feel that’s happening,” she told The Miami Times.
At her own news conference at the Joseph Caleb Center Tuesday morning, Gantt doubled down on Bush’s record.
“I filed to run for state representative because we the people saw an incumbent who was turning his back on us. As a Black woman I was offended when he voted to restrict my rights, our right to make decisions over our bodies. As a former teacher I was insulted that he voted to inject Tallahassee extremism into our classrooms and deny local control over our school systems.”
She also mentioned Bush’s support of the congressional map that Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed and got passed that eliminated two majority Black congressional districts.
The Miami Times endorsed Gantt in an editorial published Aug. 10.
This morning I hosted a press conference to share why I am running to serve our community and calling on my opponent to take responsibility for his divisive legislative record that hurts our district. pic.twitter.com/M6ygwvRvFj— Ashley Gantt (@Gantt4Florida) August 16, 2022