Parents preparing for the Aug. 17 back-to-school date in Miami-Dade County are struggling to purchase essentials for their children this year, but finding they really don't have any other choice.
“Every year I half-joke with my little girl that she better make her stuff last, but she’s growing every day,” said North Miami Beach resident DaVonne Williams, whose 10-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, is about to enter the fifth grade. “Every year she needs a whole new set of uniforms all over again, and then you’ve got to do the patchwork and get her new notebooks and all that. It adds up.”
Although aisles of school supplies and uniforms in stores like Target and Walmart have been lined with sale signs for the past month, many say they can’t remember having as hard a time shopping for school supplies before the pandemic as they are now.
As of June 30, the annual inflation rate in the United States was 9.1%, up from 7% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2020, according to data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics July 13. This year’s annual increase is the largest since November 1981.
Products across the board saw a spike in prices throughout the last year, with educational books and supplies showing an increase of 3.7%.
Other categories have experienced far steeper increases.
Gasoline was up 60% as of June 30, while food costs were up over 10%.
Williams confirmed that the financial burden placed on her family by high price tags on milk and gas is likely only being exacerbated – not caused – by the additional expenses brought on in July and August, when she’s scrambling to pay for pencils and khaki pants that will get Elizabeth through the year.
Last year, Williams said, her COVID-19 stimulus check relieved the stress of back-to-school shopping, at least by a small degree. In 2020, she generally purchased less, as school closures resulted in a transition to remote learning and online resources.
This year, she relied on the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday, which lasted from July 25 to Aug. 7. During those two weeks, certain items were exempt from tax, including learning aids selling for $30 or less, school supplies selling for $50 or less, clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less, and personal computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less.
But that’s over now, and school syllabi with specific class-by-class supplies released during the first few days of school will likely lead to another influx of shoppers in the coming weeks.
In any case, flurries of back-to-school events and sales are tell-tale signs that face-to-face learning is in full swing again, and parents like Williams want to make sure their children are prepared for what they feel is an opportunity to catch up on the curriculum.
“I’m just scared that maybe she wasn’t getting all the information [during the pandemic], you know, since they were doing it online and all,” Williams said. “My girl is smart, but I just want to show her that I’m taking this serious. If I’m serious about school being important, then she will be, too.”
Justin and Jamilka Robinson, ages 13 and 16, both fell behind in their studies when the pandemic hit, according to their mother, Racquel Jordan. Jamilka has struggled with her advanced-level math courses throughout the past two years since starting high school, while Justin was losing the motivation to get his homework done at all.
Because of that, Jordan says, this is one of the most important school years yet.
“Listen, you need to cut back on spending when stuff like this happens, sure,” she said. “If it’s going to be a recession, I’m not going on no vacation. We’ll eat the same thing every day. I don’t care, but my kids are going to school, and they’re going to have what they need to do that.”
According to the National Retail Federation, total back-to-school spending is expected to match last year’s at $37 billion, with an average of $864 being spent per household. The NRF also calculates back-to-college spending at nearly $74 billion, up $3 billion from last year’s record.
A 2022 back-to-school survey conducted by Deloitte Insights shows a different outlook, although it confirms that parents are “prepared to spend” this year. According to that survey, 40% of parents plan to spend more than they did last year, resulting in an 8% annual increase in school spending, or an average total of $661 per child.
One of the Deloitte survey’s key findings is that parents seem to be approaching the school year with a new priority: mental health.
“Parents are trying to get their kids involved in activities,” said Lupine Skelly, the retail research leader for Deloitte’s Consumer Industry Center, on a podcast about the survey’s findings. “We’ve been very home-centric for the last two years – so kind of getting them to re-socialize.”
For example, the survey shows that 51% of parents have purchased a type of extracurricular activity for their child, such as art classes or sports, and 32% have purchased a type of wellness-related product.
Another priority that seems to be emerging is sustainability, with 50% of Deloitte’s surveyors choosing used, refurbished or green products whenever possible, regardless of income.
Jordan, who identifies as living in a low-income household, says she typically seeks out hand-me-downs from her nieces and nephews to provide for her children at the beginning of every new school year, but she attributes that decision solely to her poor financial situation.
“I’m not saying it isn’t tough,” Jordan said. “I’m just saying, you know, I do what I got to do.”