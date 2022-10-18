The Virginia Key Beach Park Trust was scheduled to meet Oct. 25 to discuss a long-standing plan to build Miami’s first Black history museum, but a recent resolution by Miami city commissioners has removed the very board members who would spearhead that conversation, postponing the meeting indefinitely.
The resolution (SR.5), sponsored by District 5 Commissioner and Chairwoman Christine King, removes the board’s governing body, appoints King as chair and establishes the other commissioners as board members. It was approved in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Ken Russell – representing District 2, where the historic park is located – was the only opposing voice.
“My commitment as Chairwoman of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, along with my positive working relationship with Miami-Dade County, will no doubt help to move this project forward,” said King. “While there have been members of the community who do not agree with the changes made to the Trust, there are just as many community members who overwhelmingly support this move and my heartfelt motive."
The approval of the resolution transforms the trust’s governing body from a majority-Black board into a majority-Cuban board, with King as its only Black member.
Now commissioners are facing backlash from the Black community after prominent advocates and faith leaders begged the commission to preserve the board and allow its original members to oversee the museum’s construction.
Leaders of the tricounty South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance (SFBPA), local NAACP chapters and other distinguished Black-led organizations are calling on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to veto the resolution by the end of this weekend.
“The Black community in Miami needs help now and you have the power to do so with a simple signature,” wrote the advocates in an escalation letter to Suarez on Monday afternoon, referencing his popularized “How can I help?” tweet that launched a tech movement in Miami.
“The VKB Takeover is egregious and smacks of disrespect for Black Miami,” reads the letter. “We cannot quietly tolerate the erasure of our culture, voice and involvement in the Miami we love … so we are prepared for a fight. We begin by asking you to help by using your veto power.”
“We feel that our community has been slighted,” said G. Eric Knowles, president of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of the SFBPA. “We will not allow what has taken place to not be challenged or questioned.”
No malfeasance found
Knowles was among a group of leaders who wrote to commissioners before the vote, asking them to reconsider SR.5. He feels commissioners reacted in spite of the Black community’s wishes.
“When it comes to our elected officials, they’re there for the will of the people, not for their own personal or political might,” he said. “[The commissioners] didn’t consider what we had to say. They had already made up their minds about what they were going to do.”
Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP, said she believes the board should be a reflection of the community it serves.
“As the oldest and boldest civil rights organization, as Freedom Fighters, it is our collective duty to protect our history, heritage, culture and historical landmarks everywhere,” said Pierre. “It is an absolute must that a board to govern, cultivate and safeguard Virginia Key Beach be not only reflective and comprised of the Black community, but a key strategic partner in its development, programming and operations.”
The commissioners’ decision to remove the board comes after the trust underwent an audit to determine whether its funds had been mismanaged. The belief that malfeasance occurred brought on the takeover threat to unseat board members in the midst of the then unfinished audit.
But Russell said his office had reviewed the draft audit report and found no evidence of wrongdoing, as previously reported in The Miami Times. Before casting his no vote last Thursday, he said he would only support the resolution if King were to be the only commissioner on the board, with other members appointed by the commission.
Though malfeasance was not evident, King says the audit revealed several areas of concern that had to be addressed.
District 1 Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla seemed indecisive about whether to appoint a board member or take on the role himself, disclosing an interest in attending trust meetings.
“It’s either everyone’s appointed (to the board) or just the chair, but it can’t be willy-nilly,” city attorney Victoria Méndez told commissioners before the vote. “It cannot be (only) some of the commissioners sit … it has to be all the commissioners [or] one commissioner because of a reason that says that will be her job from now on, but it can’t be flip-floppy.”
Dissenting voices
Florida’s dual office holding law, according to Méndez, presented commissioners with the following choice: appoint only King to the board as chair or create an all-commission board for the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.
Commissioners Joe Carollo, Manolo Reyes, de la Portilla and King ultimately agreed to sit on the board for a year and revisit the resolution in late 2023 to determine if adjustments to the board should be made.
“I would have thought that if there was a window to keep the board that [King] might have been in favor of it, but clearly she voted with the resolution on the floor,” said environmental attorney N. Patrick Range II, CEO at Range Funeral Homes and a former board chair of the trust.
During public comment, dozens of people expressed concern over the resolution, including civil rights figure Thelma Anderson Gibson, OneUnited Bank president Teri Williams and HistoryMiami Museum board member Ronald Frazier.
“I’m hoping and praying this commission will reconsider taking over the trust,” said Gibson, recounting fond memories at the beach during segregation.
Not all Black leaders took the same stance as Gibson.
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who served in King’s seat just a few years ago, said he supported the commission’s decision.
“No one is held more responsible for the things that happen or do not happen in the city more than you do,” he told commissioners last week. “I respect history … but I must say, we cannot hold on to history without making sure that the future is … through the legislation that you have before you, you all will make the best decisions for your space and take accountability for the things that are going to happen in the future.”
Hardemon offered to be a strong partner for the commission to help it utilize whatever resources are needed on the county level to complete the museum.
Opponents of SR. 5, who believed the initial decision to remove the board was because of the malfeasance accusations, say commissioners justified replacing trustees because of the board’s delay in building the museum despite a $15 million Miami-Dade County General Obligation Bond received in 2004 to support its construction.
“It has been 18 years and the cultural center is not built, visitors aren’t allowed to swim, and the beach as a whole has not been revived,” said King. “Significant changes must be implemented to transform the historical Black beach into the destination that was first envisioned...Our community cannot afford another 18 years without improvements to one of Miami’s most historically significant treasures."
Museum timeline questioned
Knowles dismisses claims that the board was moving too slow on the museum.
“The reality is that there was a board in place that had been working to build a museum, which is not something that is done overnight,” he said. “I know there may be questions on the timing or the fact that it has not been built yet, but, look at how long it took to build the Pérez Museum.”
“We’re all terribly disappointed; we don’t feel that it was fair for them to remove us without proper cause,” said Range, grandson of the trust’s founding chair M. Athalie Range. “The trust was established in 2000 and we’ve been working very diligently to restore the park to its original state, which we have done. The last part of our mission is to build a museum of Black history here.”
Range, who was appointed by the commission and served on the board since 2007, told The Miami Times he isn’t going away. He and other former board members intend to stay informed of when the trust’s new board members will meet.
“We’ll do what we can behind the scenes to support the museum and to continue to make the public aware of what is happening, and to reenergize the citizens that voted for the museum years ago,” he said, expressing optimism.
Range said the trust anticipated having the museum completed already but roadblocks along the way over the years set back the timeline.
“There’s been quite a bit of frustration because again, we’ve not really had the support from the commission to assist us with the things we need,” he said, explaining that King had been the only current commissioner to respond to meeting requests. “For them to initially accuse us of wrongdoing, which was false, then to remove us anyways, in hindsight it now seems like par for the course because the trust has always been the stepchild of the city. We receive very little support financially as well as administratively.”
He also told The Miami Times what was supposed to be a nine-member board had only six sitting members before SR.5. The three remaining members were never appointed.
“There are a couple of commissioners (Carollo and de la Portilla) who never even made appointments to the board,” said Range. “I don’t know what the reason was but clearly, the board wasn’t terribly important to them.
“I’m sure if Athalie Range would have been here, we would have never gotten to [Thursday’s vote]. And I’m sure the museum would have been built by now. Her power and influence were such that she could move things, and it’s disappointing for me that I was not able to move things in the way that she was.”