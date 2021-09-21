Retired County Commissioner Barbara Jordan recalls standing at a Florida Memorial University commencement ceremony nine years ago. Wearing a ceremonial gown, she was ready to deliver an inspiring speech to the class of 2012, just before she received her own diploma – an honorary doctorate degree from the school.
That same gown, joining memorabilia commemorating Jordan’s impact on the community while on the commission and her 34 years in public administration, is on full display at a new exhibition in her honor that was unveiled at FMU last week.
The “Barbara J. Jordan Commissioner of Excellence Collection: Labor, Learning, Leadership and Legacy,” housed inside the Nathan W. Collier Library, enshrines Jordan’s legacy in a gallery full of awards, photos, a booklet of sponsored legislation and other items representing her decades of service.
Cheryl Wilcher, interim director for FMU’s library services, led the project for the exhibition. A group of archivists were hired as consultants to acquire and process the materials. Where to display the collection was a joint decision of The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and FMU.
With FMU being the only historically Black college and university in South Florida – and as it is located in Jordan’s former governing district – it was the clear choice.
“The decision was very easy for us because of the great friend that she’s been to the university,” said Tameka Bradley Hobbs, historian and associate provost for academic affairs at FMU. “It’s great for us to be able to repay her and give this tribute to her.”
Jordan was instrumental in helping the university obtain $5 million for its wellness center, a 50,000-square-foot facility with a fitness room, multipurpose arena, dance studio, café and classrooms. She also advocated for up to $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to be allocated to FMU.
“If anything happens to me tomorrow, I can truly say that I feel blessed,” said Jordan.
The collection, which will be showcased inside the gallery for at least a year, is accompanied by a masterclass series where interested persons can learn the ins and outs of public service through the lens of policy or housing and economic development.
“You don’t just jump up and become this, you go through various stages,” said Jordan, recounting her 16-year political career and explaining how experienced guest lecturers can offer insight to youth through the course.
Jordan, whose colleagues say she was never afraid to pick a fight if it meant the community’s needs would be met, will be the series’ inaugural speaker. Part of her plan includes having students interact with pieces of legislation to look up ordinances and resolutions.
The series, she says, will help people in the community understand just how much policy impacts day-to-day activities.
“I think it’s important for students to see someone who was raised in the same community as them, (who reached) a position of influence and power, and using that influence and power for the good of society,” said Jefferson Noel, an FMU communications professor who attended the exhibition unveiling last week in appreciation of Jordan’s legacy.
“When they visit this gallery, our students will be able to witness the life trajectory of Commissioner Jordan, to see her as a young coed at an HBCU,” said Hobbs. “Just like the one they’re attending.”
A temperature check is required for anyone who wishes to visit the collection.