In a victory for her reputation, former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief got a key concession from Political Action Committee Winning Florida resulting from her defamation lawsuit.
Winning Florida agreed to publicly retract from all ads any references to Sharief “defrauding” any entity or having been found guilty of a crime. Winning Florida produced and disseminated attack ads against her when she ran for Florida Senate District 35 against Lauren Book in 2022. The misleading advertisements referenced in the settlement presented false claims that Sharief defrauded Medicaid.
In 2013, the Agency for Health Care Administration accused Sharief’s home health care company of twice overbilling Medicaid for patient services. She was not accused of intentionally filing false claims in either case, but settled financially with the state agency nonetheless, even agreeing to pay a fine.
Although the lawsuit settlement agreement comes after the election, Sharief hopes it will serve as a catalyst for change to stop political consultants from resorting to spreading falsehoods about candidates.
“Our intent in filing the lawsuit was to stand up against false attacks and ensure voters are not subjected to disinformation that could dissuade them from participating in future elections,” said Sharief in a written statement. “I call upon all those in leadership positions in the Democratic Party to stand with me in publicly rejecting the politics of personal destruction and hatred that often fuel political campaigns.”
While this settlement ends her battle against Winning Florida, Sharief’s lawsuit against Book, now minority leader of the Florida Senate, remains pending.
Besides taking offense to the attacks on her character, Sharief also said the ads misled her position on gun safety.
“I lost my father to gun violence at the age of 14 and have been a staunch advocate for commonsense gun safety laws,” Sharief insisted.