For Yolanda Cash Jackson, the idea that a Black woman may be the first to do anything nowadays is a tired thought – not because it’s any less significant, but because it’s long overdue.
Be that as it may, Black women are still making history even now in 2022, and Jackson is no exception. The 64-year-old attorney was elected to become the Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s first Black female chair just last month.
“I’m more importantly concerned about making sure that it’s not the last time we have a woman of color to serve (as chair),” she said of the county’s official public-private economic development partnership.
But Jackson’s perspective extends far beyond race and gender. She brings with her a stockpile of knowledge and familiarity uniquely acquired throughout her life as a native whose roots in the county run deep.
Community heritage
A third-generation Miamian, Jackson is the descendant of early Bahamian settlers. Her great-grandparents first moved to the city during the early 1900s and helped build the locale that today booms with vigor and vitality.
The Caribbean-born family has since made a lifelong home in the county. Born in Jackson Memorial Hospital, a young Jackson grew up attending Charles R. Drew K-8 Center and later graduated from Miami Edison Sr. High School.
She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Florida and returned later to obtain a law degree, working in retail at a local Sears in between. Jackson then began her career as a commercial litigator.
Most recently, her legal practice specializes in government relations and lobbying with law firm Becker & Poliakoff in Fort Lauderdale. It was there that she began engaging with the Beacon Council.
The late Alan Becker, founder of the Becker law firm and former chair of the Beacon Council, encouraged Jackson to join the partnership. She abided, loosely attending meetings here and there, but it wasn’t until the late Michael Finney began his tenure as CEO and president in 2017 that Jackson’s involvement really began to ramp up.
She became chair of the newly formed Urban Initiative Task Force, formed to foster greater participation in Miami-Dade’s economic prosperity with a focus on the Black community.
Jackson later joined the council’s board of directors. It was only a matter of time before she was elected chair.
Welcoming growth
Jackson assumes the position at a critical time in the county’s history. The COVID-19 pandemic brought on an unprecedented corporate migration to the South Florida region, and leading tech companies continue to emigrate from bustling metropolises in the northeast region.
Citadel, Citadel Securities, FundKite, Belong, SH Hotel & Resorts, AerCap and Windstar Cruises are just a few of several firms that have decided to relocate headquarters to the county over the past year.
And that trend is only beginning. Jackson says she has spoken to other business leaders whose arrivals in the South Florida region seem imminent.
For that, the council has Formula One to thank.
The international racing league brought its championship Grand Prix to Miami Gardens for the first time in years this May in what is now a decade-long partnership already proving to spur economic development throughout the county.
“We’re on the trajectory to support companies like we’ve never supported them before,” Jackson said.
Established in 1985, the Beacon Council helps companies relocate to Miami-Dade by assisting in market research, site selection and workforce recruitment, as well as by negotiating new business deals and contracts to incentivize community benefits.
Since its foundation, the council has attracted more than 120,000 new jobs and $7 billion of new investment to the county.
But that growth can only be sustainable for so long. With the influx of new businesses and residents rolls in an increased demand for the very services that existing residents are already struggling to come by.
Accelerating priorities
Jackson notes an urgent need for affordable housing, transportation and other quality-of-life improvements if they’re going to properly accommodate a growing population. Otherwise, the county faces a trying fate.
“What are those kinds of things that we need to do to make people want to come here and to retain those companies that decide that they want to do business here? Just like they left New York, they can leave Florida,” she added.
Jackson believes inclusivity is the remedy to the county’s ailments. No longer are the days when economic prosperity is reserved for the already sprawling and overrun communities of downtown Miami and Brickell. It’s time to share the love, she says.
The fact that Formula One set up camp miles away from what is typically known as Miami-Dade’s urban center is a symptom of that philosophy.
“Guess what? That’s in Miami Gardens. It’s not in downtown Miami. We’re finding that what is attracting people to Miami-Dade county is a total inclusiveness,” Jackson said.
She also says similar attractions and economic stimulators are in the pipeline for all regions of the county, extending as far south as Homestead.
“I really want to make sure that businesses feel — whether they’re small or large — that everyone is included,” said the new chair.
Finding a new CEO
One of Jackson’s first duties will be to spearhead the selection of a new president and CEO.
Finney, who died from a heart attack at age 65 in April, has left a gap in the council’s leadership, temporarily occupied by interim President and CEO William Talbert III.
Surely it’s no small feat to find someone that can carry on Finney’s legacy, but Jackson is sure that the council has the right people on the job. Global consulting firm Korn Ferry, which helped hire Finney five years ago, has been employed to find a new CEO by January 2023.
Jackson says they’re looking for someone with experience who can represent the diversity that she’s witnessed her whole life.
“Miami-Dade County isn’t cookie cutter,” she notes, and neither is the criteria by which she’ll make her selection.
“The President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the trusted voice and champion for the business and economic development and provides visionary and inspirational leadership to the council and the community,” reads the website’s job description.
The CEO will further be responsible for overseeing an approximately $5 million budget, and will have to engage communities within and outside county lines.
Whoever is chosen to head the county’s leading economic driving force could make or break the fabric of a community sprung by an affordability crisis, sea-level rise and other climate-related threats.
But if Jackson’s can-do attitude is any indicator, then this council should be right on track.
“All around this county there are exciting things going on,” she said.