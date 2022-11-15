Miami native and University of Virginia football star D’Sean Perry was one of three young Black men whose lives were tragically cut short after a mass shooting over the weekend.
Just four days ago, the Gulliver Preparatory graduate was on the field following one of his many passions – football. But Saturday, Nov. 12, would be the last time Perry would fulfill his role as a linebacker and defensive end for the university sports team.
“D’Sean’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family ... thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time,” said Michael Haggard, in a statement to the media on behalf of the Perry family. “Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning.”
“It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with you,” said Tony Elliott, UVA’s head football coach Tuesday afternoon during a press conference. “We immediately got the team together to start the process of grieving … the guys are on the road to healing but it’s going to take some time and our goal is to keep them together as much as we possibly can.”
Holding back tears, Elliott shared fond memories of Perry and the other two slain players: Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Both Chandler and Davis were third-year students, from North Carolina and South Carolina, respectively.
“These precious young men were called away too soon,” Elliott said. “We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us and inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program.”
According to a university spokesperson, the victims were among a group of about two dozen people who traveled from Charlottesville, Va., to Washington, D.C., for a field trip to see a play.
Upon the group’s return to campus, suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former player on the football team, opened fire on the bus, killing three and injuring two others.
Michael “Mike” Hollins, who remains in critical condition, was identified as the fourth football player shot in the incident. He was on track to graduate with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history next month, according to his father.
Jones faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony. Police have not yet disclosed the motive behind the shooting, but Jones’ father told the media that the violent act may have been the result of bullying.
Loved ones denied the allegations, saying the victims were incapable of doing such a thing.
Carla Williams, the university’s athletic director, said officials are in the process of deciding whether this Saturday’s football game should still take place in the wake of the shooting and its impact on the team.
“We will never see what their impact on the world would have been,” she said on Monday. “But we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”
Tributes are pouring in on social media and on campus for the late athletes.
Who was D’Sean Perry?
Perry was a fourth-year student with a major in studio art.
“I don’t think many people outside of our program understand how special D’Sean was,” said Elliott, disclosing Perry’s love for the arts.
According to Elliott, Perry was a talented artist who loved to draw, listen to music and dabble in ceramics.
Charles Snowden, Perry’s friend and former teammate, described him as the human embodiment of resilience and perseverance.
“He is the closest thing to a little brother I’ve ever had,” he wrote in a social media post, sharing memories of when Perry approached him for advice. “But I can say without a doubt, I learned a lot more from him than he did from me … He faced every challenge with courage and every scar only made him stronger.”
NBC 6 reporter Sasha Jones, who knew Perry, shared similar thoughts. Jones recalled how Perry exhibited courage in the face of his father’s cancer diagnosis.
“To think this world lost this resilient, strong, young man is unimaginable,” she wrote on Instagram. “The world did not lose three football players. It lost three young men who deserved to get old. Men ready and prepared to change the world.”
“We went through so many trials and tribulations as teammates but more so as brothers, which created an everlasting bond,” said Elijah Gaines, who shared photos with Perry, Chandler and Davis on Instagram. “All three of you will live on through me in everything I do.”
Perry made his collegiate debut on the team in a 2020 match against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats, where he made one tackle and returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown during the final play, according to UVA.
Prior to his stint at UVA, he played defensive line and tight end at Gulliver Prep. In 2018, he was named defensive player of the year by the South Florida Conference and subsequently ended his senior season with 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions.
With Perry on the team, Gulliver’s football team held an 8-4 record that same year.
“D’Sean was an intelligent, committed, and hard-working student,” said Cliff Kling, Gulliver’s president, in a statement to The Miami Times. “One of my favorite memories of D’Sean was at the 2018 spring art show.
“He was so proud to show me his ceramics projects on display and to explain them in depth. D’Sean made an immediate and deep impression on me. His kindness and genuine warmth stood out, as did his passion for his art with ceramics.”
Kling said Perry frequently visited the campus after graduating in 2019 and even volunteered to mentor students in the classroom and on the football field.
“The loss of D’Sean is felt very deeply in our community,” he added.
“Really at a loss for words. I just want everyone to see and know how special this kid was,” said Noah Taylor, a UVA football player, in a post about Perry. “How much he loved and cared for everyone.”