North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime believes he’s a shoo-in for the Miami-Dade County District 2 seat, since he emerged as the top vote-getter in a formerly jam-packed race. But he doesn’t get to wear the crown just yet.
Come November, the nine-year city councilmember will go head-to-head with runner-up Marleine Bastien in a continuation of what was destined to be one of the most unpredictable and competitive county races in the Aug. 23, 2022, primary election.
The ousted candidates included former high school principal Wallace Aristide, grant writer and business consultant Monique Barley-Mayo, former North Miami Mayor Josaphat “Joe” Celestin and William “DC” Clark, a former teacher, retired firefighter and paramedic, one-time book store owner and community activist.
Bien-Aime edged out Bastien by nearly three percentage points by the time the last ballot was counted, having received 26.48% of the votes compared to Bastien’s 23.65%. Between those figures and his victory speech, it’s clear the leading candidate believes he’s sitting comfortably.
“At the end of the day, we came out on top and I’m pretty sure ‘devan toujou devan,’” he said, which means “ahead is always ahead” in Haitian Creole. “We are going to work hard and, at the end of the day, the victory will be on our side.”
Bastien’s fundraising was simply no match for Bien-Aime, who received a tidy sum of nearly $1 million between his campaign and his committee, Progressive Advocates for Change. He ran laps around Bastien’s financial record, which totaled $235,663 in contributions, which made her performance particularly impressive.
The North Miami mayor will surely stay ahead in the cash flow race through the next couple of months leading up to the general election, but if there’s one takeaway from the primary, it’s that money doesn’t always talk.
Money isn’t everything
Bastien soared to second place despite entering the District 2 race as a bit of an underdog. Even with a lengthy track record – having served the county as an activist and social worker for more than 40 years, during which she founded the nonprofit empowerment group Family Action Network Movement in 1991 – there was doubt as to whether she would be able to rise above some formidable opponents.
“When we started this campaign, a lot of people didn’t believe that we would come this far,” she said. “We were facing candidates who had a lot of money … People thought that, because of this money, we did not have a chance. But guess what? We showed them that money isn’t everything,” she said.
Even Maxo Sinal, Bastien’s chief strategist, says he knew that his candidate’s financial disadvantage had to be remedied from the start. The duo decided early on to shift their attention to the people.
Sinal says the team knocked on 13,456 doors from the end of May to Election Day.
“From the beginning of the campaign we understood that both Philippe and Mr. Aristide would get a lot of money from big interests in District 2, so we decided since we’ll be at a disadvantage, we are going to focus on a grassroots campaign,” Sinal said. “We did our campaign 95% grassroots, and I think that’s what gave us the lead.”
Although longtime educator Aristide fulfilled the expectations of those who saw him as a top moneymaker from the jump – he scored nearly $500,000 – his actual performance in the election came as a bombshell. It became clear early on in the night that he wouldn’t creep past fourth place.
By contrast, Clark was able to rise against all odds when he scored third despite a meager $68,195 campaign account. One of only two African Americans who vied for the seat, Clark garnered 20.87% of the vote.
The rest of the candidates, including Bien-Aime and Bastien, are Haitian American, as is the current seat holder, Jean Monestime.
Low turnout
Clark was both proud of his campaign and disappointed in his placement, but once the dust had settled, his concern lay elsewhere. He told the Miami Times the morning after the election that the real letdown was in voter turnout.
“I was really more disappointed at the apathy of the community at large, with less than 20% of those who were eligible to vote coming out to vote,” he said. “I just didn’t hear the excitement.”
Only 19% of the district’s 104,121 voters showed up to the polls Aug. 23. That same percentage was reflected countywide.
“I believe that, as a community, we have to become more involved in races like this, regardless of whether I’m a candidate or not,” Clark said. “We as a community have to become more engaged because, literally, our lives depend on it.”
Clark’s dip into local politics seems to be over for now as he says his bid for the District 2 seat was largely due to timing and encouragement – a venture he described as a “one-time run.” But for Bastien, voter turnout could be the difference between a win and a loss.
When asked what the single most important requisite for Bastien to beat Bien-Aime come Nov. 8 is, Sinal said they’ll be relying on a broader coalition of voters.
“We know for sure it’s going to be a battle within the Haitians, but we need the African Americans most likely to come and vote,” he said. “If we can build that coalition, we believe that we are going to be successful no matter how much money [Bien-Aime] is going to get from the developers.”
Unwavering priorities
Bastien has previously told the Miami Times that her priorities for District 2 are housing, infrastructure and public safety, and she reinforced those concerns once her primary win was secured.
“We need a District 2 that is strong, that is thriving,” she said. “We need a District 2 that will be a model for the other districts.”
She brought up gun violence and access to health care, children and the elderly.
“District 2 is the least resourced district, and that’s what we need to change,” she said, pinning the community’s downfalls on economic insecurity.
Bien-Aime, too, took his victory night to solidify his goals: more economic opportunities, infrastructure improvements and public safety solutions.
“We have to start working tomorrow,” he said. “The plan is to address the need of the community, unite it and move it forward as a whole.”
Throughout his campaign, Bien-Aime received donations from big-time developers like Related Group and Omega Real Estate Management – both of which are, or will be, building in the city of North Miami in coming years.
The developers’ support for the mayor put a target on Bien-Aime’s back during public forums, which opponents saw as an opportunity to criticize him for accepting dollars from companies with self-serving interests.
But where his opponents saw weakness, Bien-Aime assured strength. To him, the developments that are currently taking North Miami by storm are proof of economic stability – the reason why the city was able to claw itself out of the red last year.
“I’m the only one with a plan, experience and leadership skills to deliver to the community,” he said.
Endorsements old & new
Bien-Aime’s experience in government led to backing for his campaign in not just the private sector, but in the political realm as well. He received endorsements and financial contributions from his colleagues on the city council, as well as from Miami’s sole Black commissioner, Chairwoman Christine King.
“He has done a phenomenal job in the city of North Miami and I believe that he will do even greater things in Miami-Dade County,” King said during Bien-Aime’s election night event. “Our districts overlap and I believe that when we work together, we can do amazing things. I think he is the best qualified for the job.”
Bastien has also received a fair share of endorsements during her run, including one from our sister publication The Miami Times. In addition, candidates Barley-Mayo and Celestin turned their support to the runner-up after losing the race themselves, Sinal says.
On the other hand, Clark doesn’t know who he will endorse yet, but he plans to meet with both candidates in the coming weeks before making a decision.
Aristide is also undecided. He refused to make an endorsement as early as election night, but he didn’t hesitate to compliment Bastien on how she ran her campaign.
“It was very positive,” he said. “I’m a fan of the lady and I’ll leave it at that.”