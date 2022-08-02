If all goes according to plan, North Miami residents can expect a newly developed and vibrant urban center, brimming with restaurants, housing and recreational areas for all to enjoy.
The city is looking to revitalize its nine-acre downtown area – the heart of which is found at the intersection of NE Seventh Avenue and NE 125th Street – through a public-private partnership, or P3, expected to result in the redevelopment of three key institutions.
The partnership, officially announced July 28 at a symposium held by the city, will be conducted through a phased-out approach. The first phase will bring about the construction of an entirely new four-story City Hall of approximately 110,000 square feet.
Next, the city is planning for an annex to the police station to add about 45,000 square feet to the existing department building, followed by an expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) of approximately 25,000 square feet through a vertical addition to the cultural arts institution.
The partnership will also create a structured parking garage for both public and private use with more than 400 parking spaces in the heart of the downtown complex, as well as opportunities for workforce housing, spaces for public and commercial use, and a new hotel.
For now, much remains undecided as the city embarks on a search for a private developer to bring the first phase to fruition. That process will begin in the coming week as the city releases an initial request for proposals and is expected to conclude by the end of October, after which the developer will work with the P3 team and city government to form an official construction plan and timeline by spring of next year.
Each phase thereafter is expected to be completed by a separate developer, according to North Miami’s P3 consultant, Lee A. Weintraub of Becker & Poliakoff.
Also up in the air is a specific dollar amount representing the city’s budget for the whole project, but that detail and more will be settled once the team can meet with the selected contractors and developers who will ultimately bring the city’s vision to life.
“Because we are dealing with a private partner, we are allowing them to provide us with how they believe they can fulfill what we’re looking for,” said City Manager Theresa Therilus.
“We’re just going to make the best decision for our residents and ourselves,” said Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe, who spearheaded the idea for a public-private partnership before it was unanimously approved as an ordinance in February.
Still, for councilmembers, one thing is for certain: North Miami needs a makeover.
The sixth-largest city in Miami-Dade County, North Miami is a coastal community adjacent to Biscayne Bay that is home to Oleta River Park – the largest urban park in Florida – and Dezerland Park Miami, the county’s largest indoor attraction.
Now, with the revitalized downtown, the city is aiming to live up to its own name.
Councilman Scott Galvin, the longest-standing member with a 23-year history on the city council, says he hasn’t seen any changes in the area since he was a kid living in the area 50 years ago. To him, some of the one-story storefronts that comprise the area are reminiscent of an aesthetic that hasn’t been around since the 1950s.
Likewise, the decision to begin with a new City Hall is nothing short of intentional. The city has largely outgrown its current facility, according to Therilus, who says that some offices have been forced into smaller buildings and trailers nearby.
“Development has happened everywhere around us, whether that’s Midtown, Wynwood, Overtown,” Galvin said. “Everybody’s got all this new stuff, and North Miami is untouched. It’s time for some of the development that you see in other parts of the county and the state to come to North Miami.”
But for people who wince at the thought of new developments in fear of gentrification, Galvin says, hope should soon be restored. He and others involved assure that the results of the partnership will do much to benefit the diverse population that already resides in the city.
The developments are expected to attract new business owners to the upgraded area, providing for more restaurants in a locality that Galvin presently refers to as a “food desert.” He also anticipates a decrease in the tax rates currently paid by residents as new business revenue begins to provide alternative sources of income for the city.
“The city hasn’t reinvested in itself in 50 years, so why should other people?” Galvin said. “This shows our commitment to the area and to the city at large, so others will come into it.”
Both Timothe and John Lorfils, North Miami’s economic development director, mirrored that sentiment at last Thursday’s symposium, where interested developers were present to learn more about the upcoming project.
“We know right now North Miami District 2, and North Miami in general, is the epicenter of development,” Timothe said. “Developers are knocking at our door. If we can create a revitalized downtown where we have shops and restaurants, it would change the graphic of our community.”
“Our city elected officials and staff are 100% committed to redeveloping North Miami’s downtown and making the city a place where [residents] can live, work and play,” added Lorfils.