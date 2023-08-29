A Black Broward Sheriff’s Office air paramedic and a civilian were killed when a BSO helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach Monday, authorities said.
Capt. Terryson Jackson, 50, an air paramedic and 19-year BSO Fire Rescue veteran, was aboard the helicopter with BSO Fire Rescue Pilot Daron Roche, 37, and BSO Firefighter Paramedic Mikael “Mike” Chaguaceda, 31, when the aircraft crashed around 8:45 a.m. into the apartments just south of Pompano Beach Airpark.
Jackson and a “female civilian resident” died at the scene, according to BSO. Roche and Chaguaceda crawled to safety after the crash, authorities said. Along withtwo civilians, they were taken to Broward Health North hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The four hospitalized patients were listed in fair condition Monday. The dead female’s name was not immediately made public.
The Eurocopter EC135 helicopter was responding to a vehicle crash in North Lauderdale when it fell from the sky, spinning downward while emitting smoke and flames, video footage shows. The aircraft crashed into a single-story apartment building, setting the building on fire and leaving a massive hole in its roof.
The FAA and NTSB were investigating the crash.
At a news conference Monday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the helicopter crew experienced a mechanical issue and issued a distress signal, altering their colleagues by radio that they would not be able to reach the vehicle crash scene, according to WTVJ.
"As they were fighting for their life, they were worried about somebody else's," Tony said. "What else can you say about that type of character?"
Tony said he knew Jackson well.
"Terryson was a rock star, he was one of the best of us, one of the brightest, he bled this profession inside and out, all day long," Tony said.
Jackson began his fire rescue career in March 2004 in Deerfield Beach and joined BSO in October 2011 as part of a departmental merger, officials said.
“Growing up I always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field, I just wasn’t sure of what capacity,” Jackson said in a February 2020 BSO video celebrating Black History Month. “My mom’s a nurse, my dad’s a nurse … when I found out that I could be a paramedic and then I could be a firefighter where I get to run into burning buildings … it was a done deal. This career really chose me.”
Jackson said he loved helping his patients.
“If someone is in the back of my unit, they’re having possibly one of the worst days of their life, and it just helps me sleep better at night knowing that during that time I could be there for them. Sometimes, all they need is for me to hold their hands and let them know that they’re in good hands.”