While word spreads of efforts to push out Harvette Smith, North Miami Beach’s first Black police chief – appointed to the position just last year – North Miami and Miami Beach are placing Black career law enforcement officers at the helm of their police departments.
Miami Beach announced Monday that Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Jones will become the city’s first Black chief in its 108-year history. The move follows years of criticism over the police department’s treatment of Black visitors and tourists in a city where just 4.7% of residents are Black.
Jones was recommended for the post in May by the city’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee, which lauded his record and his role in the creation of a “Goodwill Ambassador Program,” in which volunteers assist police in Miami Beach.
He’s expected to be approved by the city commission July 26 and begin his new role Sept. 1.
Jones began his career with the department more than 30 years ago, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. He was sworn in as deputy chief in 2019 and will now replace retiring Police Chief Richard Clements.
Jones previously had led the department’s criminal investigations division and established the human trafficking unit.
Meanwhile, Cherise Gause, now the assistant chief, will depart the city of Miami to become chief of police in the city of North Miami. She replaces Interim Chief Angel Rivera and is expected to be sworn in next month.
Gause began her 30-year-plus career as a dispatcher and rose to oversee 1,000 officers in field operations. She’s also led criminal investigations and managed the agency’s almost $300 million budget. She’s been seeking a chief’s position for several years and was previously a finalist for the top job in both Miami and Tampa, Fla.
The Haitian American was the first person in her family to enter law enforcement.
“Gause has demonstrated her dedication to public safety and the principles of community policing throughout her career, making her an ideal choice to lead the City of North Miami Police Department,” said a statement released by the city.
Gause’s hiring will make her the fourth female police chief of Miami-Dade’s 34 law enforcement agencies. Other local women chiefs include Smith, Delma Noel-Pratt in Miami Gardens and Medley Chief of Police Jeanettee Said-Jinete.