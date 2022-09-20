Jenkins Widow

The Black community came together over the weekend at Florida Memorial University to pay homage to the late Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins executive, for everything he did to uplift the community. Gale Nelson (L), president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, was among the speakers. Many in attendance approached Jenkins' widow, Elizabeth Jenkins (center), to pay their respects.

 (Johania Charles for The Miami Times)

Florida Memorial Remembers Jason Jenkins

