The School Board of Broward County is moving to the final round of its search to fill the superintendent position with three candidates, leaving popular in-house applicant Valerie Wanza out.
Wanza has worked with the school district for more than 30 years, as a longtime educator and later as chief of the office of school performance and accountability, a role she assumed in 2015.
She briefly served as a “task assigned superintendent” after former Superintendent Vickie Cartwright received a hefty severance payout of nearly $268,000. Earlean Smiley served in the interim position following Wanza.
“Dr. Wanza has been a steady encyclopedia for the school district and a steady hand for the district,” said Torey Alston, District 2 board member since August 2022.
Wanza had support from community members, local organizations and colleagues such as Smiley and Alston, among others.
“For me, it was apparent there were two candidates who really stood out. Dr. Wanza absolutely met all the qualifications, in my opinion, and did a superb job with the public video when each candidate responded to a series of questions,” said Alston. “During her time as superintendent, she kept the ship steady after Cartwright and provided stability until Dr. Smiley came on board. She did a great job during that time period.”
The three official finalists include Peter Licata, regional superintendent at Palm Beach County Schools and the only white candidate; Sito Narcisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge School District in Louisiana; and Luis Solano, deputy superintendent of labor for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.
While Narcisse has the opportunity to serve one of the nation’s top 10 largest school districts, in an email he sent to all faculty and staff about his Broward County application, he stated that he was willing to remain in Louisiana. His contract expires in June 2024, and his supporters hope to keep him where he is. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board isn’t eager to discuss renewing Narcisse’s contract and isn’t obligated to do so until six months before its expiration date.
District 1 Broward County Schools board member Daniel Foganholi moved to include four finalists when Wanza placed fourth after only receiving four votes but the motion failed, with only Alston agreeing with him. Narcisse received five votes compared to the six each of his opponents received.
Other board members stated during the May meeting that an outside applicant is necessary to change the culture of its district. Broward County has a turbulent history, with several past superintendents forced out. Cartwright experienced an unruly firing, rehiring and firing again over six months, while former Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested on perjury charges in 2021. Wanza’s supporters say that legacy is holding her back.
The board will choose the future superintendent by June 15.