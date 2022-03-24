In a last-minute reversal, the Miami City Commission voted to adopt the base map presented by consultants back in February, with one inclusion that returned Wharf Miami to Chairwoman Chrisitine King's district, on a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla, joined King in voting for the plan, with Commissioners Manolo Reyes and Ken Russell voting against.
With this plan, the historically Black West Grove will end up divided between districts 2 and 4. This vote came after a motion, which would have adopted changes suggested last meeting to keep the Grove whole, return Wharf Miami to district 5 and move portions of West Brickell into district 3, failed on a 1-4 vote, with only Russell voting for it.
The meeting began at 2:30 p.m. Consultants Miguel De Grandy and Steve Cody presented the changes that individual commissioners had requested in private meetings with them. They said this plan would have satisfied all criteria. However, before the first vote, Commissioners Diaz de la Portilla and Carollo expressed concern over the future demographics of district three with the inclusion of the West Brickell area. With fears of the district possibly not being represented by a Hispanic commissioner, the vote was called for and eventually failed.