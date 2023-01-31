Kicking off Black History month, the College Board released a revised framework for an Advanced Placement African American studies course (AP AA), which was criticized and banned by the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The board had been piloting the course in 60 U.S. high schools before FLDOE expressed concerns about the course's preliminary version in a Jan. 12 letter, which stated that AP AA went against state law and "lacked educational value and historical accuracy."
FLDOE will reconsider the ban after reviewing the revised framework. Five topics taught within the course were identified as cause for concern by the department last month: "Intersectionality and Activism," "Black Queer Studies," "Movements for Black Lives," "The Reparations Movement" and "Black Study and Black Struggles in the 21st Century."
In the revised AP AA syllabus, reparations, BLM and intersectionality are now merely suggested research topics for projects instead of core components of the course. Additional revisions include adding a "Black Conservatism" section, removing a section on "Black Struggle in the 21st Century," and eliminating Ta-Nehisi Coates' "The Case for Reparations" book as part of the curriculum. The College Board also removed works from Cathy Cohen, Roderick Ferguson and E. Patrick Johnson.
The "Black Queer Studies" section was retitled to "Black Women and Movements in the 20th Century."
Faced with the reality that Florida students could be the only ones barred from accessing this course should FLDOE ban the revised framework too, politicians, faith leaders, and lawyers are pushing back.
Black leaders held a press conference and “Stop the Black Attack” rally at Florida’s Capitol last week, where civil rights attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue DeSantis over the course ban on behalf of three Florida high school students.
"By rejecting the African American history pilot program, Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose history does – and doesn't – belong," said Democratic state Rep. Fentrice Driskell last Wednesday.
District 34 State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who was also present for the Tallahassee press conference, said the Florida ban might set a precedent for other states to follow in DeSantis’ footsteps.
“People from across the country should be concerned of what legislators and governors are doing,” said Jones. “If it can happen in Florida, it can happen in Tennessee, it can happen in Colorado. We will resist right here, right now.”
Florida is the only state to reject the AP AA curriculum so far.
Officials said they were worried that the previous framework supported critical race theory, an ideology that examines how racism influences laws and systems – now banned from being taught in Florida schools.
A letter from the College Board read: “This course has been shaped only by the input of experts and long-standing AP principles and practices.” It also said that no states or districts had read or provided feedback on the revised framework.
Prior to releasing the official framework, the board said it worked alongside more than 200 U.S. colleges – including HBCUs – and more than 300 professors with an African American studies background over the course of one year to develop the course.
“It is a remarkable course that explores the richness and depth of African American history and culture,” read the letter. “We invite everyone to read the framework for themselves when it is released; it is a historic document that deserves your attention.”
The College Board is expected to expand the pilot to hundreds of additional schools across the country through 2024 before administering the first exam in the spring of 2025. But Florida could be excluded, pending FLDOE’s review.
“We will be eliminating all DEI and CRT bureaucracies in Florida,” said DeSantis at a Tuesday press conference, expressing a commitment to crack down on controversial topics being taught in the higher education setting.
South Florida Educators react
Miami educators also have much to say on the subject, although public school history teachers were too fearful to comment.
“This is an attack on education, this is about oppressing information,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade. “We also see this as an attack on our students’ future because we know that as an Advanced Placement course, this was a course that was designed to give students the opportunity to earn college credit while still being in high school.”
“By doing away with this, he’s stiffened opportunities for our students to advance or move up in the career of their dreams,” she added, calling the governor’s move a racist attack. “I believe that this is just the beginning of a multitude of things that he wants to do ... First it's African American studies [getting banned] then it’s Latin American studies, Indigenous studies and so on.”
The course was already being piloted in four Florida schools before the ban, according to Hernández-Mats. One of those schools is in Miami-Dade County – Robert Morgan Education Center, located in South Miami.
UTD officials said 29 more courses were headed to public schools in the county next year.
“There are always three salient questions that I’ve always believed education should answer,” said Steve Gallon III, District 1 Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member. “‘Who am I? Where am I?’ and ‘What is my place, role and responsibility in this world?’ I believe instruction in African American history helps to address those three critical areas that are fundamental to education.”
Gallon noted the potential benefits the course has for both Black and non-Black students.
“This course provides insight and understanding about our history, our struggles, our achievements and our story,” he explained. “The more people know about those things, the better we’re able to bridge the gap between what divides us and identify what unites us.”
Not only does the AP course prove useful academically, said Gallon, but it also is advantageous economically for students looking to earn college credit without bearing the cost associated with taking a collegiate course.
“A lot of times, scholarships offered for colleges are based, in some fashion, on grade point average,” said Okunini Msomi Moor, who teaches Afrikan Diaspora History at Florida Memorial University. “The AP courses increase your GPA substantially so the wider range of AP courses you have will serve as an impetus for and when applying to college.”
Course eligibility
AP courses, such as the one in question, can be taken by students across the country as early as in 10th grade, though schools typically recommend it for those in 11th or 12th grade.
According to College Board, there are currently 39 various AP courses ranging in subjects from arts to computer science offered to high school students. High-performing students are offered the chance to add AP courses to their schedules, but it is purely optional.
History course offerings include European History, United States Government and Politics, World History and United States History.
AP exams are scored on a scale of 1-5. To earn college credit, students must pass the exam with a 3 or higher. Depending on the higher education institution, students can earn multiple credits for a college course of the same topic with just one passing score.
Each AP exam costs $97 to administer, according to College Prep.
“Advanced placement courses normally have an increased intensity in regard to the content, whatever the course,” explained Moor. “So, if this is an AP U.S. history course, you’d have an augmented intensity regarding the content of U.S. history. What an AP African American studies course would do is prepare students to engage the subject in a more thorough fashion and on a collegiate level.”
“We’ve never had a Black history course like this. The importance of such a course is incomparable, it’s immeasurable,” he added, disclosing that he once tried to create a similar course at Broward County’s Dillard High School that was later shot down.
“We have a conflict where some have identified that state law is being violated but you also have provisions in the state law that says this shall be taught,” said Gallon. “I trust and hope that they reach a resolution that does not deny any students, Black, white or Hispanic, an opportunity to learn more about African American history through Advanced Placement courses.”