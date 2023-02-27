A family in Opa-locka is destroyed and struggling to comprehend how they could have lost their 14-year-old daughter, identified by her first name only, Briana, at the hands of her brother.
Briana’s grieving parents are now left to plan her funeral while their 19-year-old son, Keon Martavious Thornhill, is in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on second-degree murder charges.
Records show police officers arrested Thornhill in July 2022 for grand theft auto.
“I shot her! It was a mistake. Take me in,” Thornhill told police officers in the wee hours of Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the arrest report, but the report also documents that the confession came later.
Meanwhile, his mother told WSVN it was an accident in an off-camera interview where her voice was heard but her face was shielded.
“My son was showing off with a gun, the gun went off,” she said.
Thornhill, who his mother said no longer lived with his family, reportedly showed up at their townhouse before 3 a.m. in the gated community of the Mirage at Sailboat Cove near the intersection of NW 143rd Street and 17th Avenue. His five siblings, ages 9-14, were home alone while their parents worked. There, he pulled out a gun.
After Briana was shot in the face, Thornhill began knocking on neighbors’ doors asking for help. The neighbor who opened his door turned out to be an Opa-locka police officer, who was told by Thornhill that Briana was injured and needed help.
Then, according to the police report, Thornhill told officers that he had gotten into an argument with his sister, and he handed her his gun before she shot herself, but that story soon unraveled.
The other four children in the house were unharmed.
“We’re providing victim advocates from our Homicide Bureau to the family, to the siblings that were there. These are children that – clearly, this is going to affect them,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
Briana’s father told Local 10 News his daughter was a good and respectful child as he wept near his front door, where a sign read, “Love Lives Here.”