Peter Licata beat out two Black candidates to become the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent. He was selected by school board members last week after a series of lengthy interviews.
Licata, former regional superintendent at Palm Beach County Schools, has worked in his district since 1994 as a longtime administrator. The Broward native expressed in past meetings that being superintendent for the county schools would be a “dream job.” The new supe garnered seven out of nine winning votes in the first round, and a unanimous vote the second go-around at a June 15 board meeting.
This isn’t Licata’s first time vying for the job. He first applied to be superintendent in 2022 but dropped out after reaching the finalist round to pursue other endeavors.
Finalist Luis Solano, the deputy superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, led with six votes during the May school board meeting but all that support vanished by the final vote. Sito Narcisse, current superintendent for Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish School System, initially received five votes in May and two in the first round of voting last week, from board members Tory Alston and Brenda Fam.
Some board members considered Narcisse to be a charismatic candidate. Others, however, were concerned about an investigation in his school district regarding a controversial religious-themed event, "Day of Hope,” that occurred last fall. The district has so far refused to release details of that investigation.
Licata becomes superintendent only a few days after Interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley pushed through changes ahead of his selection to leave her mark on the district. During the June meeting, Smiley said she was hired to make changes to prepare the system for a new superintendent.
Smiley’s plan included staff changes with high-paid promotions, as well as demotions and non-renewals. It also called for reappointments of non-instructional employees in the district. Her plan was initially opposed, with Alston and board member Daniel Foganholi as its only strong supporters. It ultimately passed.