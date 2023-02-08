The board of Broward County Public Schools moved forward on Feb. 7 to pay Superintendent Vickie Cartwright nearly $268,000 to leave her post. Her hefty payout and immediate departure ends months of leadership musical chairs in the district that began when Gov. Ron DeSantis removed numerous board members prior to the November 2022 election.
The board subsequently voted Tuesday to appoint Earlean Smiley interim superintendent; she’s set to start around Feb. 15.
Smiley, 71, a former Broward principal and retired administrator, will serve in the interim position and will not be eligible for a permanent role. She became a teacher in 1974 and climbed up the administrative ladder to principal and ultimately deputy superintendent. Smiley left the district in 2010 and has spent the last decade as a consultant.
Smiley is not a current district employee and must go through a negotiation process to take on this leadership position. The board voted 7-2 to name Associate Superintendent Valeria Wanza as the “task-assigned superintendent” and will only serve for about a week before Smiley starts. The board intends to hire a permanent superintendent by July 1.
Wanza began working with the school district in the early 1990s and rose through the ranks to become chief of the Office of School Performance and Accountability. She supervised all principals and reported directly to the superintendent.
Smiley will take over for Cartwright, 52, who underwent a tumultuous fire and rehiring process over the past six months. Cartwright was fired Nov. 14, 2022 but her dismissal was revisited in the Dec. 13 school board meeting, and she was rehired. In January’s meeting, the board finally dismissed Cartwright with plans to keep her on as a consultant for 60 days but ultimately did away with the plan during Tuesday’s meeting.
Cartwright served as interim superintendent after the arrest of former Superintendent Robert Runcie on perjury charges related to a grand jury investigation into the Parkland school shooting. Runcie stepped down from his position in May 2021 with a $754,900 separation agreement negotiated by the board.