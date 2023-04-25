The city of Hialeah has barely been able to develop a proposed annexation plan that would incorporate a portion of the Brownsville neighborhood before residents of the latter stood against it, saying “No, don’t even think about it.”
Brownsville is a historically Black unincorporated community located directly east of Hialeah, which is primarily Hispanic, and west of Liberty City. Hialeah is looking to incorporate a small area of Brownsville that mainly consists of industrial warehouses.
Hialeah Councilman Jesus Tundidor says the city is looking for ways to generate revenue during times of high inflation without increasing tax rates for its residents. One way to do that, he says, is by incorporating new land.
But where Hialeah sees a chance to pocket some extra cash, Brownsville sees the forfeiture of its own heritage.
Maintaining Brownsville’s identity
Preservation leader Enid Pinkney, founder of the Historic Hampton House and known as the unofficial matriarch and historian of Brownsville, cautioned against Hialeah’s plan at a news conference held by the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association (BCNA) Monday night. Pinkney has long grown weary of government proposals during 91 years of living in Miami-Dade’s Black community.
“Please do not let anybody take your heritage,” she said. “They’re not going to be in sympathy with your heritage. They’re not going to be in sympathy with your culture and the legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation in this community. We have a rich history. We need to learn it, so we can defend it.”
If you don’t believe her, just look to Overtown, she says, which has been trying to restore its legacy since Black residents were pushed out and divided by new highway constructions in the 1960s.
“You have to be very careful when the government comes through with a proposal, because that’s how we lost out on Overtown,” Pinkney said. “They came through with this urban renewal, which was nothing but Black removal.”
For another example, look at Seminola, said BCNA president Kenneth Kilpatrick. Seminola is another historically Black neighborhood that was incorporated along with the city of Hialeah. Once almost 100% Black, the area’s population had decreased to only 25% Black by 2010, and the association doesn’t think it’s doing any better than it was in the past.
As it stands now, Brownsville’s legacy is already dwindling as lines blur between the once predominantly Black neighborhood and Hialeah, formerly a refuge for Cuban exiles. According to census data, Brownsville’s Black population has decreased from 72% in 2010 to 51% in 2020, while the Hispanic population has grown from 26% to 45%.
Industrial vs. residential
Tundidor assures that the city’s intentions are not to mess with the residential populations in Brownsville. A map shared with the public shows the proposed annexation boundaries at NW 54th Street on the north end down to the SR112 Expressway at the south, plus at Hialeah’s zig-zagged boundary as far west as NW 37th Avenue with eastern boundaries varying from NW 35th and NW 32nd avenues. That area consists of several single-family homes, along with the well-established Brownsville Church of Christ, where this week’s news conference took place.
However, Tundidor says that map is wrong. The Corradino Group, a firm hired by Hialeah last year for $23,500 to investigate the feasibility of the annexation, mistakenly included residential areas that the city never meant to touch. In Tundidor’s eyes, the city’s real plan is harmless.
“It’s a betterment of the industrial area because now the city comes in and starts repaving roads, starts installing drainage systems, it connects them to our water and sewer system, provides more police and fire rescue presence there. It becomes our job to beautify that area and make sure that the infrastructure, most importantly, is up to date,” he said.
Pinkney, for one, isn’t buying it. She says the “better services” argument is a tired one only used to exploit Black communities.
“They always try to make us feel like where we are is inferior, and that we are inferior, and whatever we have needs to be improved, and they can improve it … That is how we’re treated because we’re Black, generally, and I don’t think that’s going to change,” Pinkney said.
In any case, Kilpatrick argues, if and when that area gets revitalized, it should retain the Brownsville title.
“Brownsville deserves a return on that investment,” he said Monday night. “Our children deserve the right to benefit from whatever that area matures into, and no city should benefit from this warehouse district before Brownsville benefits.”
Kilpatrick says the few residents living in the proposed annexation area could possibly expect to pay higher taxes for less direct county services if the plan persists. On the contrary, Tundidor touts the city’s relatively low tax rates achieved by investing in facilities located within city limits.
The area that Hialeah is actually looking to annex should be roughly 98% industrial, says Tundidor, so there won’t be many residents immediately affected anyhow, save those living in an encompassed trailer park.
If the final area contains more than 250 registered voters or is more than 50% developed residential, the annexation will require a referendum. Otherwise, it could be completed through county ordinance.
County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Brownsville, is refusing to comment this early in the discussions.
A premature plan
That the annexation is in itsnpreliminary phases is a point that Tundidor continues to emphasize.
“This is step two out of 250. …nWe’re not anywhere near close on voting on anything,” the councilmember said. “At the end of the day, we need to have discussions.”
The Corradino Group’s report shows that the annexation would cost $4 million to the city of Hialeah upfront, plus an additional yearly $1 million for maintenance.
The city of Miami attempted to annex the entirety of Brownsville in 2017, but backed out due to the hefty price tag.
“That’s why the city also needs to think about this, because there’s a lot of work that needs to be done there,” said Tundidor.
The annexation report was scheduled to be presented at a city of Hialeah meeting Tuesday evening, after The Miami Times went to press. A large crowd of Brownsville residents was expected to attend, bringing with them a petition of more than 1,000 signatures.
“This area to 37th Avenue is Brownsville,” said Kilpatrick, “and it should remain Brownsville.”