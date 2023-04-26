Residents of Brownsville paid their neighbors in the city of Hialeah a visit Tuesday evening to defend their land against the city’s proposed annexation plan.
Brownsville is a historically Black unincorporated community located directly east of Hialeah, which is primarily Hispanic, and west of Liberty City. Hialeah is looking to incorporate a small western area of Brownsville that mainly consists of industrial warehouses.
The plan was presented by engineering firm The Corradino Group during the April 25 Hialeah council meeting, where a packed house of Brownsville residents attended to voice their opposition.
The weight of Brownsville’s presence on Tuesday caused Council President Monica Perez to eventually bypass a chamber rule that only allows three people to speak for and against any item. The rule resulted in a loud outbreak by one Brownsville resident, who was quickly removed before Perez decided to allow about a dozen people to speak. Nobody spoke in favor of the annexation.
Prior to the meeting, Hialeah Councilman Jesus Tundidor told The Miami Times that the city is looking for ways to generate revenue during times of high inflation without increasing tax rates for its residents. One way to do that, he said, is by incorporating new land.
On the other hand, community and religious leaders from Brownsville stood up on Tuesday to remind council members of the inevitable impact that land grabs have historically had on Black and underserved communities for decades. It became clear at that moment that where Hialeah sees a chance to pocket some extra cash, Brownsville sees the forfeiture of its own heritage.
Maintaining Brownsville’s identity
Preservation leader Enid Pinkney, founder of the Historic Hampton House and known as the unofficial matriarch and historian of Brownsville, cautioned against Hialeah’s plan at a news conference held by the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association (BCNA) Monday night. Pinkney has long grown weary of government proposals during 91 years of living in Miami-Dade’s Black community.
“Please do not let anybody take your heritage,” she said. “They’re not going to be in sympathy with your heritage. They’re not going to be in sympathy with your culture and the legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation in this community. We have a rich history. We need to learn it, so we can defend it.”
If you don’t believe her, just look to Overtown, she said, which has been trying to restore its legacy since Black residents were pushed out and divided by new highway constructions in the 1960s.
“You have to be very careful when the government comes through with a proposal, because that’s how we lost out on Overtown,” Pinkney said. “They came through with this urban renewal, which was nothing but Black removal.”
For another example, look at Seminola, referenced by BCNA president Kenneth Kilpatrick and several other speakers at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Seminola is another historically Black neighborhood that was incorporated along with the city of Hialeah. Once almost 100% Black, the area’s population had decreased to only 25% Black by 2010. In the eyes of Brownsville residents, Seminola has been completely gentrified.
As it stands now, Brownsville’s legacy is already dwindling as lines blur between the once predominantly Black neighborhood and Hialeah, formerly a refuge for Cuban exiles. According to census data, Brownsville’s Black population has decreased from 72% in 2010 to 51% in 2020, while the Hispanic population has grown from 26% to 45%.
Industrial vs. residential
Tundidor assures that the city’s intentions are not to mess with the residential populations in Brownsville. An incorrect map shared with the public showed the proposed annexation boundaries at NW 54th Street on the north end down to the SR112 Expressway at the south, plus at Hialeah’s zig-zagged boundary as far west as NW 37th Avenue with eastern boundaries varying from NW 35th and NW 32nd avenues. That map was quickly corrected at the beginning of the presentation Tuesday night to reflect the removal of a block of single-family homes and the Brownsville Church of Christ, where Monday’s news conference took place.
In Tundidor’s eyes, the city’s real plan is harmless.
“It’s a betterment of the industrial area because now the city comes in and starts repaving roads, starts installing drainage systems, it connects them to our water and sewer system, provides more police and fire rescue presence there. It becomes our job to beautify that area and make sure that the infrastructure, most importantly, is up to date,” he said before the meeting.
Pinkney, for one, isn’t buying it. She says the “better services” argument is a tired one only used to exploit Black communities.
“They always try to make us feel like where we are is inferior, and that we are inferior, and whatever we have needs to be improved, and they can improve it … That is how we’re treated because we’re Black, generally, and I don’t think that’s going to change,” Pinkney said.
The industrial sector is a part of Miami-Dade County’s Model City Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area. Kilpatrick believes that if and when that area finally does get revitalized, it should retain the Brownsville title.
“Brownsville deserves a return on that investment,” he said Monday night. “Our children deserve the right to benefit from whatever that area matures into, and no city should benefit from this warehouse district before Brownsville benefits.”
The proposed area contains 259 registered voters, who live in two trailer parks encompassed by the 151 acres in question. However, because the region is less than 50% developed residential, the annexation will not require a referendum and could instead be completed through county ordinance alone.
County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Brownsville, is refusing to comment this early in the discussions.
A premature plan
That the annexation is in its preliminary phases is a point that Tundidor continues to emphasize.
“This is step two out of 250. …We’re not anywhere near close on voting on anything,” the councilmember said. “At the end of the day, we need to have discussions.”
The Corradino Group’s report shows that the annexation would cost $3.8 million to the city of Hialeah upfront for added police and fire services. By the second year, that cost would dwindle to $1.8 million for maintenance.
The city of Miami attempted to annex the entirety of Brownsville in 2017, but backed out due to the hefty price tag.
“It’s an ongoing conversation that might lead to nothing, quite honestly,” said Hialeah Mayor and former county commissioner Esteban Bovo at Tuesday’s meeting, shortly after Tundidor noted that the plan’s cost is thus far looking pretty unattractive.
However, lost on no one is that the annexation is a long-term investment sure to benefit Hialeah years down the line. If members of the city council thought that removing a small block of single-family residential from the plan and downplaying its economic benefit was going to assuage Brownsville’s concerns, they were wrong.
“This area to 37th Avenue is Brownsville,” said Kilpatrick, “and it should remain Brownsville.”