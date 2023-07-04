Theodore “Teddy” Bridgewater, born and raised in Miami, recently received the unmatched honor of seeing the football field at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens, Fla., christened in his name.
Many youths in Miami have the dream of making it to the National Football League. Some make it and excel; some fizzle out of the league within a few years. It’s even more rare for a kid from Miami to make it to the NFL in the quarterback position, but Bridgewater defied all the odds and became an NFL veteran.
His football matriculation began at the Optimist Club level at Bunche Park, rising through the ranks, then proceeding to the high school level at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Now he gives back to the community that embraced him.
Bridgewater provides hope to the residents of Miami Gardens by underwriting all fees associated with youth playing sports at the park, from football to cheerleading, so it’s fitting that an individual doing so much for local youth receive such an honor.
“I’m just thankful,” said Bridgewater as he approached the podium at the renaming ceremony. “This means a lot to me just to be acknowledged by the city of Miami Gardens. We talk about being able to smell those flowers, and I’m smelling them right now.”
Bridgewater has played in several stadiums throughout his career, yet there is one place that remains supreme.
“Bunche Park will always be my favorite; it holds a special place in my heart,” he said.
Bridgewater shared his fondest memories at the park with the crowd, and referenced the people who were major influences in his life.
“I want to thank this neighborhood, because you all raised this child who became the man I am today,” he said.
In addition to the field renaming, special plaques were installed for the dedication of the stands, one to Bridgewater’s mother, Rose Murphy, and one to his grandmother.
“Seeing my name and my mother’s name on those plaques brought tears to my eyes,” said Murphy. “I’m just touched that he thought enough of his mom and his grandmother to recognize us on his day. I’m just blessed.
“As a mom, I’m very proud of him and I admire him for the man that he has become to be a blessing. He is an awesome son and I’m proud of everything that he has done off the field as well.”
Many Miami Gardens councilmembers were present at the event, in addition to Mayor Rodney Harris.
“Teddy has been committed to giving back to this park and the kids in this community for a while now,” said Harris. “Several years ago, Teddy took it upon himself to make sure that he paid for every kid’s fees who wanted to be a part of Bunche Park … this is a great opportunity for us to pay it forward just as he did.”
Miami Northwestern alumni, including several of Bridgewater’s former teammates, came to the event. The school’s newest head football coach, Michaelee Harris, was also present. Harris played with Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern and at the University of Louisville.
“This is giving me goosebumps,” said Harris. “When you get to see individuals’ journey before they make it to the national scale and then you see them make it to the national scale and be such an empowerment to the community, it’s such a blessing.”
Harris made sure to bring several members of the Northwestern Bulls’ current football team to the park to witness the event firsthand.
“It serves as inspiration motivation and encouragement and reassurance for the things that we are instilling into them that football is just an avenue,” said Harris.
The work doesn’t stop here for Bridgewater. Amid training for his next opportunity – he’s currently a free agent – Bridgewater is preparing for his annual Christmas in July event, where he gives to those in the Liberty City community.
Throughout his career, Bridgewater has amassed 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdowns. He was recently inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame, headlining its Class of 2023 lineup. He also received Pro Bowl Honors in his second year in the league as the quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bridgewater spent four seasons with the Vikings before moving on to the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, before returning home last season to play with his hometown Miami Dolphins.