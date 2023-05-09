Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon were joined by other county officials and a group of children from Easter Seals for a tree planting ceremony last week at the Joseph Caleb Center. The event kicked off the mayor's initiative to increase the tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods, beginning with county buildings.
May 3-9, 2023
